Team ERA leader announces return to South Carolina baseball

South Carolina right-handed pitcher Cooper Parks will be back in a Gamecock uniform in 2027. The rising junior and Palmetto State native announced on Friday evening that he will be “staying home” to play for new head coach Kevin Schnall and pitching coach Matt Williams.

The announcement backs up GamecockCentral’s previous reporting about Parks’ probable return.

In 2027, Parks will pitch his third year at USC and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Parks was one of the top pitchers on this spring’s roster, as he logged a 2.36 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. Those numbers were the best on the team among players with more than 10 appearances on the mound. He threw 60% of his pitches for strikes and was first on the team in relief innings.

The York Comprehensive High School product made 13 multi-inning appearances this season for the Gamecocks. He tallied 26 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched and surrendered just 23 total hits, with only four of them going for extra bases. Parks owned a 4-1 record and picked up a save in 2026. Two of his wins came in SEC play this spring.

All 30 of Parks’ career trips to the mound have come out of the bullpen.

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