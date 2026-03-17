South Carolina baseball drops fifth-straight game in 11-8 loss to Charlotte

It’s been a long Saint Patrick’s Day tradition to wear all green for good luck. But South Carolina baseball doesn’t care. When the Charlotte 49ers rolled into Founders Park in their all-green attire, the Gamecocks were doomed from the start.

Luck seemed on South Carolina’s side early, as a four-run third inning propelled the Gamecocks to an early lead. However, a seven-run fifth by Charlotte doomed South Carolina to its second straight midweek loss.

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South Carolina’s offense got rolling in the third after a leadoff hit and a bunt put two on for the Gamecocks. One out later, Will Craddock sent them home with a three-run home run to left.

Talmadge LeCroy’s double following the homer forced a mound visit for Charlotte. The conversation only led to another South Carolina double, scoring LeCroy.

KJ Scobey’s double forced a pitching change, ending starter Chayse Oxborrow’s day with 2.1 IP, four earned runs, one walk, six hits, and one strikeout. The pitching change led to two quick groundouts as South Carolina put eight in the box.

The Gamecocks’ four runs in the third inning were more than they scored over the weekend in Gainesville against No. 23 Florida (3).

The 49ers responded by quickly loading the bases to open the fourth. A sacrifice fly scored Charlotte’s first run of the day. The sacrifice quickly had South Carolina getting Logan Prisco up and throwing in the bullpen. However, it would take another 49ers run for him to get warm and in the ball game.

Gamecock starter Connor Chicoli’s day ended with 3.1 IP, earning two runs, allowing four hits, and walking two. Chicoli also struck out three batters. While South Carolina got one back in the fourth, two got stranded to close the fourth.

The Gamecocks defense struggled with leadoff outs throughout Tuesday afternoon. Through the game’s opening four innings, the Gamecocks allowed a lead-off base runner, walking three.

When the fifth rolled around, South Carolina did get a leadoff out. However, they put four of their next five opponents on base, as Riley Goodman exited the game. But struggles continued as Josh Gregoire took to the mound. The right-handed pitcher came on and walked his first two batters, then allowed a bases-clearing grand slam.

Charlotte left the inning with seven additional runs on only two hits. Four batters walked to first while one reached on an error from shortstop KJ Scobey.

Over the fifth and sixth innings, the Gamecocks walked seven. Three pitchers contributed to the total: Riley Goodman, Josh Gregoire, and Parker Marlatt.

Charlotte itself got involved in the walk-show, putting four straight Gamecocks on base to open the bottom of the sixth. After walking in one, a fielder’s choice plated two more for South Carolina to cut the deficit to one. Suddenly, the Gamecocks had their leading run at the plate as the long sixth inning stretched on. However, a strikeout quickly ended the threat.

South Carolina failed to score another run the rest of the way. The Gamecocks move to 10 days without a win and five straight losses.

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