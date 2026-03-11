South Carolina baseball drops midweek to the Citadel despite two-home run day from Will Craddock

South Carolina baseball kicks off Southeastern Conference play this weekend in Gainesville, FL, against the Florida Gators. However, before that, the Gamecocks took a stop in Charleston, SC, for a midweek date with the Citadel Bulldogs.

In front of an evenly-split garnet and baby blue crowd at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, the Gamecocks dropped a game, 8-3. The loss marked the end of South Carolina’s five-game win streak.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!

The Holy City also saw the debut of pitcher Alex Philpott at South Carolina. Following an opening batter strikeout, Gamecock fans seemed to have their prayers answered. However, three batters later, a two-run shot to dead center quickly hurt.

Philpott’s day ended after just 24 pitches, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing two earned runs, two hits, and one walk. Hudson Lee came on to end the inning before being relieved by Cullen Horowicz to start the second.

The Gamecocks also struggled with the Bulldogs’ speed on the base paths. The Citadel stole seven bases on Tuesday night. Entering the game, the Bulldogs had stolen 26 bases on 32 attempts.

South Carolina’s struggles on the mound continued into its third pitcher as Horowicz allowed a leadoff home run to right field. Their struggles continued into their hitting, as the Gamecocks struggled to record a hit following the lead-off homer.

Despite scoring a run to pull it within one run, South Carolina failed to record a hit in the fourth inning. Meanwhile, in the bottom of the fourth, a pair of bunts extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 5-2. The Gamecocks finally returned to the hit column in the fifth as Craddock hit his second home run of the night.

Defensive struggles plagued the South Carolina as multiple errors continued Bulldog sides throughout. The Gamecocks committed four errors on Tuesday.

With two outs and two in scoring position, Aryan Patel had a chance to put it away for The Citadel. With one swing of the bat, a base hit could turn it from a 5-3 Bulldogs lead to 7-3. If one went over the fence, it could even be 8-3.

After a long battle, Zach Russell stepped, lifted, and pitched it in for strike three, ending the Bulldogs’ scoring threat. The punch-out gave the Gamecocks life, needing two runs in two innings to extend the game. As the game went to the eighth, the Bulldogs remained without a hit since the second inning.

Tyler Bak responded to his team’s opportunity with a lead-off single. However, it was the Gamecocks’ only hit of the side. The Citadel responded with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. South Carolina went 1-2-3 in the ninth to officially fall, 8-3.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!