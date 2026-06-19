South Carolina baseball finalize contracts with multiple assistants

South Carolina baseball coach Kevin Schnall made hiring a staff that “could compete with any in the nation” the moment he touched down in Columbia. As of Friday, he officially has some of his guys.

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees officially approved contracts for hitting coach Bill Cilento, pitching coach Matt Williams, and Associate Head Coach/outfield coach Chad Oxendine on Friday afternoon. Cilento and Williams join on three-year deals while Oxendine joins for two. The board also officially approved men’s basketball assistant Steve Smith’s contract on Friday.

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Williams and Cilento earn a base pay of $450,000 and $425,000, respectively, in their three-year deals.

If Williams leaves South Carolina on his own before Dec. 11, he owes the university $1.35M. However, that number drops significantly to $337,500 if it happens between Dec. 12, 2026, and June 30, 2027. It drops again to $225,000 for the next calendar year and to $112,500 over the one after that.

Cilento would owe the university $1.25M if he left before the same date. The number drops to $318,750 if he leaves before July 2027, $212,500 if before July 2028, and $106,250 if before July 2029. Cilento joined the Gamecocks after spending 17 seasons as an assistant at Wake Forest. Both coaches’ contracts expire on June 30, 2029.

Oxendine, meanwhile, will earn an annual salary of $300,000 with South Carolina. All three coaches will receive a one-time bonus of $24,500. If he were to leave before Dec. 11, he would owe the university $600,000. That number drops to $225,000 if he leaves before June 2027 and again to $150,000 if he leaves before July 2028. His contract expires on June 30, 2028.

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While all three coaches have different base salaries, their incentives remain the same. If the Gamecocks make the NCAA Tournament, they receive a bonus of $25,000. The total increases by $25,000 with each advancement, topping out at $100,000 if South Carolina can win its third College World Series championship.

Buyout figures also remain the same for Williams and Cilento. If any coach is terminated before June 30, 2027, the university will pay them 85 percent of their remaining salary. Following that, it drops to 75 percent.

For Oxendine, that number is set for 75 percent of his remaining salary if he is terminated without cause at any point in his contract. His contract expires after the 2028 season.

South Carolina baseball also officially announced its additions to its coaching staff for the 2026 season on Friday. Joining Cilento, Williams, and Oxenide are Tyler Shewmaker (Recruiting Coordinator), Matt Pepin (General Manager/Director of Analytics), Mickey Beach (Director of Baseball Operations), Michael Thomson (Director of Baseball Performance), and former Gamecock Dylan Eskew (Director of Pitching Development). Oxenide, Williams, Shewmaker, Pepin, Beach, and Thomson followed Schnall from Coastal Carolina to South Carolina.

“I’m incredibly excited about this staff because it’s built on trust, loyalty, and alignment,” Schnall said in the press release from GamecocksOnline. “We have a group of talented people who believe in the same vision, will care deeply about our players and are committed to building something special here at the University of South Carolina.”