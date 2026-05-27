Potential South Carolina baseball target James Ramsey signs contract extension with Georgia Tech

South Carolina baseball is in the middle of a coaching search, and the Gamecocks seem to be the biggest player in the current market. However, one major name on early hot boards likely can be crossed off the list of potential candidates.

On Wednesday, Georgia Tech announced that head baseball coach James Ramsey had signed a contract extension with the Yellow Jackets. Ramsey, who guided GT to the No. 2 overall seed and a national hosting bid in this year’s NCAA Tournament, is now under contract in Atlanta through 2031.

Ramsey, who was in his first year as the head coach at Georgia Tech, has guided the team to one of the best offensive seasons in modern college baseball history. He also had success coaching hitters as an assistant with the Yellow Jackets before his promotion.

Ironically, the man largely responsible for Ramsey’s new deal is University of South Carolina alum and Columbia native Ryan Alpert. Alpert became the new athletics director at Georgia Tech last summer.

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Ramsey is not the only potential candidate to fall off South Carolina’s list. The Gamecocks moved on from interim head coach (and multi-stint assistant) Monte Lee last week. Lee took over midseason following Paul Mainieri’s exit.

Several prominent names, both publicly and privately, remain under consideration. You can read GamecockCentral’s Jack Veltri’s coaching search hot board here.

One such prominent name, Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall, recently acknowledged that his agent had spoken with USC’s search firm about the vacancy. However, he said that he has not directly spoken with anyone about the job.

Schnall led Coastal to a College World Series Championship Series berth in his first year as head coach in 2025. This year, the Chanticleers returned to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional (Florida State).

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