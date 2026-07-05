South Carolina baseball transfer portal addition makes USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team

New South Carolina baseball coach Kevin Schnall is putting together a strong transfer portal class for the Gamecocks. One of USC’s new signees just picked up a big-time honor.

On Sunday, USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team announced its roster for this month’s World Collegiate Baseball Championship in Taiwan. New Gamecock JD Stein made the 28-man roster. One of 15 SEC players on the team, he is listed as an infielder in the USCNT’s official release.

This will not be Stein’s first run with USA Baseball. He was part of the 2022 16U/17U National Team Development Program.

The World Collegiate Baseball Championship will take place in Taiwan from July 11 to 15.

The GamecockCentral staff and subscribers are discussing this now on The Insiders Forum.

Stein, who spent his freshman year starting at shortstop for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, elected to transfer to South Carolina this summer. He, like several other former Demon Deacons, will follow former Wake Forest hitting coach Bill Cilento from Winston-Salem to Columbia.

Heading into his second collegiate season, Stein will challenge for the starting job at shortstop for the Gamecocks in 2027. He has a smooth glove in the middle of the infield and can do a little bit of everything on offense. He doesn’t possess elite power but has some extra-base hit pop and hit for better than a .300 average in ACC play last season.

A classic “ballplayer,” Stein’s talent is ahead of his statistical output as a freshman. If he lives up to his potential and continues to improve, he will be a very important piece for Schnall and the Gamecocks next spring.