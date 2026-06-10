South Carolina baseball finalizes contract with head coach Kevin Schnall

The University of South Carolina baseball program officially has a new head coach. Just one day after GamecockCentral and TheBigSpur broke the news that Coastal Carolina headman Kevin Schnall was moving from Conway to Columbia, the new Gamecock headman’s paperwork was completed.

On Wednesday, USC’s Board of Trustees met to approve Schnall’s first contract with the school. The five-year deal will keep Schnall in garnet and black through at least 2031. The contract will extend by one year automatically if the Gamecocks make their way to a Super Regional. That automatic extension can happen up to three times during the life of the contract.

The deal comes with an annual salary of $1.3 million. That number will be increased by a $50,000, one-time bonus.

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Of note, Schnall’s contract also includes incentives. Super Regional appearances will increase his compensation by $50,000. College World Series berths will increase his pay by $75,000. Winning a national championship will increase his check by $150,000. Those incentives will not stack. He will earn smaller incentives for appearances and hosting appearances at each level of the NCAA Tournament.

There are also smaller incentives in place for Schnall leading the Gamecocks to SEC Championships or winning SEC or National Coach of the Year awards.

If Schnall were to break the contract by leaving USC, he would owe the school a buyout. That number is set for $3 million until June 30, 2027, drops to $2 million the next year, drops again to $1.5 million the following year, drops to $850,000 in 2030, and drops to $450,000 in 2031.

Conversely, if South Carolina were to fire Schnall without cause, he would bring home a buyout worth 65% of the remaining deal.

Schnall’s previous contact at Coastal Carolina included a $500,000 base salary, plus incentives. That deal ran through 2030. South Carolina did have to pay a $600,000 buyout to CCU for Schnall.

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When the University of South Carolina officially announced Schnall’s contract, Gamecock athletics director Jeremiah Donati gave a statement:

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Schnall and his family to South Carolina as the leader of our baseball program,” said Donati. “Kevin has demonstrated excellence as a leader, coach, recruiter, and developer of student-athletes throughout his career, and we are incredibly happy to have him lead our baseball program into the future. The passion, vision and energy he brings will elevate our program and put us in position to be successful at the highest level. We are looking forward to this new era of Gamecock baseball and we know our fans will be excited by the brand of baseball his teams play – fundamentally sound, relentlessly competitive, and with great energy and enthusiasm.”

Schnall provided a statement, as well:

“Today is a humbling and exciting day for my family and me,” Schnall said. “To leave the place that has been home for 25 years, it had to be the perfect opportunity at the perfect time. That is exactly what the University of South Carolina represents. This program embodies everything that is great about college baseball with a championship tradition, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to excellence. I am grateful for the trust placed in us and we promise to build a program founded on development, accountability and an unwavering pursuit of championships. We are excited to get to Columbia and begin this next chapter together.

“Our connection to the state of South Carolina is unmatched and that will be the foundation of our recruiting efforts. We will work tirelessly to build a roster that reflects the pride and talent that exist throughout this great state. Relationships matter, and we will invest in them every day. Lastly, I cannot thank Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati, Chief of Staff Tyson Lusk, and President Michael Amiridis enough for the opportunity to lead Gamecock baseball. Together, we will work relentlessly to build this program to the championship standard that Gamecock fans expect and deserve. The work begins immediately!”

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Schnall takes over a South Carolina baseball program looking to return to glory. The Gamecocks are coming off the two worst seasons in team history, as the combined 2025 and 2026 records of 50-64 were a far cry from the standard in Columbia.

Contrastingly, Schnall led his Chanticleers squad to the 2025 College World Series Championship Series and an NCAA Tournament berth in 2026. Coastal Carolina won more games in just 2025 than South Carolina did in the last two years combined.

Expected to come with Schnall from Coastal Carolina are pitching coach Matt Williams and several other staffers, including former Gamecock pitcher Dylan Eskew, who served as CCU’s director of pitching development this spring. South Carolina will finalize those personnel moves and contracts at a future date.

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