Kevin Schnall updates South Carolina baseball coaching staff with MLB scout

South Carolina baseball coach Kevin Schnall has been on the job for less than a month. Even so, the former Coastal Carolina headman has put together a big-time coaching staff with the Gamecocks. Some of the new names in Columbia followed Schnall from Conway, while others have been “outside hires.”

On Monday, South Carolina announced two new members to Schnall’s staff. Though already reported, Dan Valerio’s role as USC’s assistant recruiting coordinator/field coordinator is now official. Joining him in the announcement was defensive coordinator/infield coach Kyle Lindquist.

Valerio was part of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons coaching staff, where he served with new Gamecock hitting coach/associate head coach Bill Cilento. He was the recruiting director in Winston-Salem.

Lindquist spent the last six years in Major League Baseball with the Cleveland Guardians. There, he worked as a senior analyst in scouting and development. He previously spent time coaching in college at Davidson, Denison University, and Marietta College. Lindquist also played at Marietta, where he was a three-time all-conference and one-time All-American pitcher.

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With the two hires official, below is the updated South Carolina baseball coaching staff:

Kevin Schnall: Head Coach

Chad Oxendine: Associate Head Coach/Outfield Coach

Bill Cilento: Associate Head Coach/Hitting Coach

Matt Williams: Pitching Coach

Tyler Shewmaker: Recruiting Coordinator/Catching Coach

Dylan Eskew: Director of Pitching Development

Matt Pepin: General Manager/Director of Analytics

Mickey Beach: Director of Baseball Operations

Mike Thomson: Director of Baseball Performance

Dan Valerio: Assistant Recruiting Coordinator/Field Coordinator

Kyle Lindquist: Defensive Coordinator/Infield Coach