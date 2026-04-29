South Carolina baseball alum wins another Coach of the Year honor

South Carolina baseball alum Landon Powell has become one of the top coaches in the country at the Division-II level. Following another strong season at North Greenville University, he has been named the Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year.

The Trailblazers went 42-8 in the regular season this spring and posted a 25-8 mark in conference play. NGU won the regular-season Conference Carolina title and earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that will begin later this week.

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The conference honor is not Powell’s first. In fact, he has now earned the Conference Carolina Coach of the Year award four times. He has a Division-II National Coach of the Year selection to his name, as well, and he is a candidate to win the award again. Back in 2022, Powell led North Greenville to a Division-II national championship.

Following his hire after the 2014 season, Powell has won over 75% of his games at North Greenville. He improved the team’s win total in each of his first four years. Since then, he has won at least 40 games every year, other than the Covid-shortened 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Some view Powell as a candidate for South Carolina baseball’s head coaching vacancy. His name was part of the fan base’s thinking before Paul Mainieri’s hire in 2024, and some Gamecock supporters would like to see him considered now that Mainieri is no longer in charge. At this point in time, it is far too early to know how serious his candidacy might be.

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During his playing career, Powell was one of the best to ever wear garnet and black. He was a two-time All-American and a team captain. Despite playing the physically demanding position of catcher, Powell is top-5 in program history in home runs, hits, doubles, total bases, games played, and putouts.

The Gamecock great was a first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in the 2004 MLB Draft. He had a ten-year professional career, including three seasons at the Major League level. Powell caught Dallas Braden’s 2010 perfect game with the Athletics.

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