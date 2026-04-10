South Carolina baseball opens Mizzou series with win behind dominant Brandon Stone outing

Sometimes your guy just has “it.” On Thursday night in Columbia, Missouri, South Carolina right-hander Brandon Stone certainly had it. He rode his sinker and cutter to a dominant performance.

The Gamecocks (16-19, 3-10) picked up a 5-1 win over the Missouri Tigers (20-14, 10-9), thanks in large part to an excellent effort on the mound from Stone. The victory was USC’s first road SEC win since April 26, 2025 against Kentucky.

Following the game, Stone told the ESPNU broadcast crew that he told head coach Monte Lee, “I want the ball.” He pitched like it on Thursday.

By the time he exited the contest ahead of the seventh inning, Stone had logged seven strikeouts, one walk, and just two hits. His only run allowed came in the bottom of the fourth frame. After a no-out triple squirted into the right field corner, Mizzou didn’t get the ball out of the infield, but a grounder was enough to advance a fast runner from third.

Stone bailed out the Gamecock offense, a group that didn’t have a great day.

Carolina registered just five hits on the night, with a ground-rule double and a two-run home run coming courtesy of Patrick Evans. Missouri pitcher Josh McDevitt’s fastball generated seven of his eight strikeouts, as USC batters swung through it all night. He forced 27 swings-and-misses. Had it not been for two egregious Tiger errors on easy pop flies, the right-hander would have surrendered just two runs before exiting.

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The opening frames on Thursday night were quick. Neither team scored through the first two innings, and the Gamecocks and Tigers combined for six total hits through five. At that point, Evans’ home run and Pierre Seal’s triple and subsequent run were the only offensive highlights.

Following Stone coming out of the game, Alex Valentin struggled. However, Lee and pitching coach Terry Rooney were able to get him out in time for Zach Russell to help the Gamecocks escape the seventh inning without a run crossing home plate. Having thrown just 15 pitches, Valentin likely will be available the rest of the weekend.

South Carolina took advantage of some misfired pitches (both from McDevitt and reliever Eli Skidmore) to push across another insurance run in the eighth inning, despite not picking up a hit.

The Missouri bats couldn’t muster anything against Russell, either, as he earned a seven-out save. He and Stone combined to allow six baserunners, frustrating Tiger hitters most of the night.

Up next: South Carolina will continue with game two of the three-game series against Missouri on Friday. The Gamecocks and Tigers will start at 7 p.m. (Eastern). The contest will not be on traditional television but will stream on SEC Network+.