Trio of South Carolina baseball commits earn all-state honors

On Friday, the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced the Palmetto State’s all-state teams for the 2026 season. A trio of Gamecock commitments made the cut. The lists included USC’s lone 2026 in-state pledge and the program’s only two in-state commits in the 2027 cycle.

Lexington High School third baseman Christian Spivey (who committed last fall) earned a spot on the 5A Division I all-state team. So did right-handed pitcher Gavin Henderson (who committed in August) of Boiling Springs High School. Easley High School right-handed pitcher Walker Cox (who committed back in 2024) found himself on the 5A Division II all-state squad.

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Spivey, a class of 2027 prospect, has played all over for Lexington but projects as a third baseman, according to the recruiting industry. Listed at 6-2 and 205 pounds, Spivey swings from the left side of the plate with some pop. He has another year of high school ball remaining before taking his talents to college.

Also in the ’27 cycle, Henderson is a big-armed right-handed hurler. He has some experience playing in the corner infield, too, but with a fastball that has reached the mid-90s and a 6-6 frame, his future is on the bump. His slider is becoming a bigger part of his arsenal, as well. Henderson has one more year at the high school level before joining the Gamecocks.

The lone senior committed to South Carolina baseball on the SCBCA all-state team, Cox also stands 6-6 and pumps fastballs over 90 miles per hour. The big righty has a frame that could add additional velocity. He has multiple off-speed pitches that appear advanced for a high school arm. Cox will be a Gamecock next season.

You can read GamecockCentral’s Jack Veltri’s recent South Carolina baseball commitment tracker here.

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