South Carolina picks up transfer portal commitment from Coastal Carolina catcher
With Kevin Schnall announced as South Carolina baseball’s next head coach, multiple former Coastal Carolina players have elected to follow him from Conway to Columbia via the transfer portal. The latest to reveal his transfer plans is catcher Brice Estep.
Estep, a rising senior, announced his Gamecock pledge on Tuesday night. He had entered the transfer portal with a “do no contact” tag, indicating he likely knew he would want to play for the Gamecocks.
Catchers have fared very well under Schnall, something that Estep experienced this spring and will look to bring to USC. The Chanticleers had two Johnny Bench Award finalists during Schnall’s time as an assistant, and Caden Bodine won the award in 2025 with Schnall as head coach.
Estep spent three seasons at CCU, earning his way to the starting catcher gig this March after sitting behind Bodine for two years and starting this season as the backup. He showed himself to be a solid defensive catcher and also added a little pop as a right-handed bat.
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Finally, it's Kevin Schnall ⚾
Intel from JB
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⚾ First portal commit!
The first commit of the Kevin Schnall era is in!
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In 2026, Estep hit .232, but he posted an on-base percentage of .417 and a slugging percentage of .515. He was second on the Coastal Carolina team with eight home runs and a .932 OPS. He hit sixth or seventh most of the year for CCU. Estep had a walk-off single this season against South Alabama. Defensively, he threw out 15 potential base-stealers on the year and registered a .994 fielding percentage.
Though he is from Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, Estep finished his high school career at P27 Academy in Lexington, South Carolina. He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Gamecocks.
Brice Estep Coastal Carolina Bio from GoCCUSports.com
2026 (Junior Year)
- Appeared in 43 games, making 33 starts behind the plate for the Chanticleers
- Batted .232 with 23 hits, four doubles, eight home runs, and 25 RBIs
- Posted a .417 on-base percentage and added four stolen bases while scoring 22 runs
- Threw out 15 baserunners stealing, the fourth-most in the Sun Belt Conference
- Posted a .994 fielding percentage
- Ranked ninth in the Sun Belt Conference in sacrifice bunts (9)
- Delivered a walk-off RBI single against South Alabama on April 4
2025 (Sophomore Year)
- Appeared in 13 games and made four starts
- Batted .227 with five hits and slugged .455
- Smacked his first home run with the Chants against Charleston (2/18)
- Finished with a .346 on-base percentage
- Added five runs batted in, two doubles, and stole one base
2024 (Freshman Year)
- Appeared in 13 games his first season in Conway
- Hit .286 with four hits and slugged .429
- Earned a .333 on-base percentage
High School
- Lettered in baseball at the P27 Academy
Personal
- Born May 13, 2004
- Son of Derek Estep and Kelli Stickley
- Three siblings – Skylr, Kayli and Piper
- Originally from Fort Mitchell, Ky.
- Picked Coastal over Arkansas, Ohio State and Eastern Kentucky
- Majoring in Intelligence and Security Studies