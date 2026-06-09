South Carolina lands first transfer portal commitment of the Kevin Schnall era
A talented transfer portal arm has announced his commitment to South Carolina baseball. Former Coastal Carolina Chanticleers left-handed pitcher Hayden Johnson will join his head coach Kevin Schnall and pitching coach Matt Williams in making the move from Conway to Columbia next season.
Johnson revealed his decision on Tuesday. He had entered the transfer portal with a “do no contact” tag, indicating he likely knew he would want to play for the Gamecocks.
The 6-5 lefty missed the 2026 season with a stress reaction in his elbow. Johnson had been poised to be a weekend starter for Coastal after being a reliever in 2024 and 2025. There were several instances this spring in which he appeared close to returning, but that never came to fruition.
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Prior to his injury news coming out, Johnson was a preseason pick for the All-Sun Belt team. That came on the heels of a strong 2025 campaign. That year, he helped Williams earn the American Baseball Coaches Association’s National Assistant of the Year honor.
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During that sophomore year, Johnson showcased elite strikeout stuff for Coastal Carolina’s bullpen. He logged 55 strikeouts in 38.1 innings pitched, with 33% of opponents going down on strikes against him. Those numbers were good enough to allow him to lead all Sun Belt relievers in strikeouts.
Johnson also surrendered just a .197 batting average to opposing hitters in 2025. Johnson posted a 5-0 record and earned a save. He saw action in the 2025 College World Series, surrendering just three hits and one run across 5.2 innings against Oregon State, Louisville, and LSU.
Johnson is a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native who graduated from Socastee High School. Following his 2026 redshirt, he will have two years of eligibility remaining at USC. This summer’s MLB Draft could become a factor for him, as well.
Hayden Johnson Coastal Carolina Bio from GoCCUSports.com
Honors
2026 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference
2026 Perfect Game Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Team
2026 (Junior)
- Missed the entire 2026 season due to injury
2025 (Sophomore Year)
- Appeared in 24 games for the Chants with 38.1 innings pitched
- Recorded a 5-0 record and a save
- 55 strikeouts with 167 batters faced
2024 (Freshman Year)
- Appeared in 19 games for the Chants with 31.2 innings pitched
- Recorded a 3-2 record and a save
- 32 strikeouts in his freshman campaign
High School
- Lettered in baseball and basketball at Socastee High School
Personal
- Born Feb. 22, 2005
- Son of Tim and Melanie Johnson
- One sibling – Luke
- Originally from Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Majoring in Business Marketing