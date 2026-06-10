South Carolina secures transfer portal commitment from Coastal Carolina's Friday starter

With the hire of Kevin Schnall as the next head coach of the South Carolina baseball program, several talented players have elected to make the move from Conway to Columbia. Joining them will be right-handed pitcher Luke Jones.

Jones, who spent two years at Coastal, announced his commitment on Wednesday. “Blessed to be coming Home! #spursup,” he said on social media.

Also following pitching coach Matt Williams to the Palmetto State’s capital city, Jones was Williams’ Friday night starter for a Chanticleers pitching staff that faced several injuries this spring. Even so, he held up as a viable arm for an NCAA Tournament team.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

A graduate of JL Mann High School and a Greenville, South Carolina native, Jones stayed in-state in the class of 2024. As a true freshman, he played a role on the 2025 Coastal Carolina College World Series team, holding scoreless three of the five power conference teams he faced.

Jones then became a major piece this spring, earning the team’s Friday night starter gig. He logged a respectable 4.44 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. Leading the team with 79 overall innings pitched, Jones gave up just 73 hits this season. He posted a 67-28 K-BB ratio.

Barring a change in eligibility standards in college sports (which could happen), Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining at South Carolina.

Luke Jones Coastal Carolina Bio from GoCCUSports.com

Biography

2026 (Sophomore Year)

Made 16 appearances, including 15 starts, on the mound for the Chanticleers

Posted a 4-2 record with a 4.44 ERA over a team-high 79.0 innings pitched

Recorded 67 strikeouts, the second-most on the team, while limiting opponents to a .245 batting average

Recorded seven outings of at least 6.0 innings and five outings with at least five strikeouts

2025 (Freshman Year)

Appeared in 17 games for the Chants with 48.2 innings pitched

Recorded a 4-2 record and a save

38 strikeouts with 213 batters faced

High School

Lettered in baseball at J.L. Mann High School

Had a stellar senior season, as he was named to the All-State and All-Region teams, as well as be tabbed the Region 1-5A Pitcher of the Year

Also selected to the 2024 All-Star game

Personal

Born May 8, 2006

Son of Chad and Liz Jones, and Adam and Lee Easterling

Dad, Chad, played baseball at College of Charleston. Stepdad, Adam, played baseball at Georgia Tech

Five siblings – Ella Jane, Ben, Sara Beth and Elouise Banks, and Mary Margaret Russell

Originally from Greenville, S.C.

Picked Coastal over Liberty, Wofford, Radford, USC Upstate, Campbell, Butler

Majoring in Finance

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