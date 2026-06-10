South Carolina secures transfer portal commitment from Coastal Carolina's Friday starter
With the hire of Kevin Schnall as the next head coach of the South Carolina baseball program, several talented players have elected to make the move from Conway to Columbia. Joining them will be right-handed pitcher Luke Jones.
Jones, who spent two years at Coastal, announced his commitment on Wednesday. “Blessed to be coming Home! #spursup,” he said on social media.
Also following pitching coach Matt Williams to the Palmetto State’s capital city, Jones was Williams’ Friday night starter for a Chanticleers pitching staff that faced several injuries this spring. Even so, he held up as a viable arm for an NCAA Tournament team.
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A graduate of JL Mann High School and a Greenville, South Carolina native, Jones stayed in-state in the class of 2024. As a true freshman, he played a role on the 2025 Coastal Carolina College World Series team, holding scoreless three of the five power conference teams he faced.
- 1New
Transfer Tracker ⚾
Tracking who committed or entered the portal
- 2Hot
Finally, it's Kevin Schnall ⚾
Intel from JB
- 3Breaking
⚾ First portal commit!
The first commit of the Kevin Schnall era is in!
- 4Trending
🔥 NEW COACH
South Carolina hiring Coastal Carolina's Kevin Schnall as next head coach
- 5
Assistant coach hire?
Coach following Schnall to Columbia
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Jones then became a major piece this spring, earning the team’s Friday night starter gig. He logged a respectable 4.44 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. Leading the team with 79 overall innings pitched, Jones gave up just 73 hits this season. He posted a 67-28 K-BB ratio.
Barring a change in eligibility standards in college sports (which could happen), Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining at South Carolina.
Luke Jones Coastal Carolina Bio from GoCCUSports.com
Biography
2026 (Sophomore Year)
- Made 16 appearances, including 15 starts, on the mound for the Chanticleers
- Posted a 4-2 record with a 4.44 ERA over a team-high 79.0 innings pitched
- Recorded 67 strikeouts, the second-most on the team, while limiting opponents to a .245 batting average
- Recorded seven outings of at least 6.0 innings and five outings with at least five strikeouts
2025 (Freshman Year)
- Appeared in 17 games for the Chants with 48.2 innings pitched
- Recorded a 4-2 record and a save
- 38 strikeouts with 213 batters faced
High School
- Lettered in baseball at J.L. Mann High School
- Had a stellar senior season, as he was named to the All-State and All-Region teams, as well as be tabbed the Region 1-5A Pitcher of the Year
- Also selected to the 2024 All-Star game
Personal
- Born May 8, 2006
- Son of Chad and Liz Jones, and Adam and Lee Easterling
- Dad, Chad, played baseball at College of Charleston. Stepdad, Adam, played baseball at Georgia Tech
- Five siblings – Ella Jane, Ben, Sara Beth and Elouise Banks, and Mary Margaret Russell
- Originally from Greenville, S.C.
- Picked Coastal over Liberty, Wofford, Radford, USC Upstate, Campbell, Butler
- Majoring in Finance