South Carolina catcher/outfielder to enter transfer portal

South Carolina baseball catcher/outfielder Reese Moore will exit the program via the transfer portal, he announced on Thursday. “I will be entering the transfer portal from the University of South Carolina,” he said succinctly on Twitter/X.

Due to a knee injury, Moore didn’t play much during his time in Columbia. He saw action in just eight games but was productive in those limited opportunities. Moore hit .318 (7-for-22) with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored for the Gamecocks. Word from around the program was that he was an important figure in the USC locker room, as well.

Now, pending a medical redshirt for this season, he will play his final year or two at another school.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

A native of Van Meter, Iowa, Moore spent three seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes, where he was an All-Big Ten performer. His younger brother, Cole Moore, played at Iowa this season. Both brothers have since announced their intentions of finding new homes.

The transfer portal officially opened on June 1 and will remain open until June 30 for all players to enter. Moore is now the 17th Gamecock to choose to hit the portal.

Reese Moore’s Bio from GamecocksOnline

JUNIOR (2026)

Played in eight games with six starts before a season-ending injury with the Gamecocks

Hit .318 (7-for-22) with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored

Went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI against Northern Kentucky (Feb. 14)

Had two hits and an RBI in a win over Gardner-Webb (Feb. 18)

Drove in a run at Wofford (Feb. 17)

Doubled in the game against Army (Feb. 20)

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, for three seasons

All-Big Ten first team (2025)

All-Big Ten third team (2024)

Big Ten All-Freshman team (2024)

Academic All-Big Ten (2024, ’25)

Hit .304 with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 45 RBI in 2025

Had a .546 slugging and .436 on-base percentage as a redshirt sophomore

Was 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three runs scored in a win over Ohio State (March 21, 2025)

Had four hits, two doubles and two home runs in a win at Minnesota (March 28, 2025)

Started 49 games as a freshman, hitting .287 with 40 runs scored in 2024

Drove in three runs in a win over Northwestern (May 4, 2024)

Had three hits and three runs scored in a win over Western Illinois (March 16, 2024)

Did not see game action his true freshman season in 2023

Prepped at Van Meter High School in Van Meter, Iowa, his senior season

First Team All-State (2022)

Second Team All-State (2020, ’21)

First Team All-Conference (2019, ’20, ’21, 22)

First Team All-District (2020, ’21, ’22)

Led Van Meter to a state title with a perfect 39-0 record

Attended Forest City High School in Forest City, Iowa, his first three seasons

Hit .500 with 14 home runs and 65 RBI as a senior

Helped Forest City to two TIC titles

Was ranked the No. 3 player in Iowa by Perfect Game in the class of 2022

Also was a two-time state place winner in wrestling and a two-time all-state selection in football

PERSONAL

Born on October 24, 2003

Son of Ryan and Katrina Moore

Brother, Cole, plays baseball at Iowa

Major is services management

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