South Carolina baseball transfer portal tracker

GamecockCentral’s transfer portal tracker will provide a snapshot of all the South Carolina baseball players who have entered the portal, announced their intentions to do so, or that sources have indicated those intentions.

We will also use it to track players from other schools who have committed to the Gamecocks from the portal.

The portal will open officially for one month for underclassmen on June 1, but transfer news has already started breaking. Graduate students can enter the portal at any time. Players whose head coaches have left or been fired can also enter at different times.

*The tracker will update throughout the spring*

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

South Carolina Baseball Transfer Commitments

Coming Soon!

South Carolina Baseball Outgoing Transfers

RHP Josh Gunther: 5/26

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II, and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database, and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request, and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.