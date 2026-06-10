South Carolina lands transfer portal commitment from Coastal Carolina infielder, son of former Gamecock QB

South Carolina baseball has landed a commitment from a transfer portal prospect whose name should be very familiar to Gamecock fans. Walker Mitchell, a rising senior, will be following former Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall to USC following the latter’s hire in Columbia.

The infielder announced his commitment on his Instagram on Tuesday night.

“God works in mysterious ways,” Mitchell wrote in his post. “I’m coming HOME! Go Cocks!”

Mitchell is the son of former Gamecock Allen Mitchell. The elder Mitchell played both football and baseball at South Carolina in the 1980s. He was a reserve utility player for June Raines’ baseball team but was a quarterback on the gridiron. Mitchell was the starting quarterback for the famed “Black Magic” 1984 season, splitting time with Mike Hold.

Walker Mitchell spent three years at Coastal Carolina, with the last two coming as the starter at third base. He also has experience at second base and shortstop.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

This spring, Mitchell started every game for the Chanticleers, hitting .313, reaching base at a .431 clip, and smacking 17 doubles. He led Coastal’s offense in all three categories. He swiped 11 bases this season and laid down nine sacrifice bunts. In the postseason, Mitchell hit in the leadoff spot.

A product of River Bluff High School in Lexington, Mitchell will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Gamecocks.

Walker Mitchell Coastal Carolina Bio from GoCCUSports.com

2026 (Junior Year)

Started all 60 games for the Chanticleers

Batted .313 with 68 hits, 45 runs scored, 17 doubles, one home run, and 54 RBIs

Led the team in doubles and ranked second on the team in RBIs

Posted a .431 on-base percentage while adding 11 stolen bases

Recorded 17 multi-hit games and 14 multi-RBI games

Was hit by a team-high 21 pitches, ranking among the Sun Belt Conference leaders

Tied a Coastal Carolina single-game program record with three doubles at Georgia Southern on May 1

Finished third on the team in hits

2025 (Sophomore Year)

Appeared in 65 games with 63 starts

Batted .270 with 55 hits

Hit four home runs and slugged for .373

45 runs batted in with an on base percentage of .443

2024 (Freshman Year)

Saw action in nine games in 2024

Earned 11 at-bats on his way to a .273 batting average

High School

Was named to the SCHSL All Star Select team in 2023

2023 All-State selection

2022 All-Region selection

2022 All-State pick

Personal

Born Dec. 6, 2004

Son of Meredith and Allen Mitchell

Dad, Allen, played football and baseball at South Carolina

One sibling – Riley

Originally from Lexington, S.C.

Picked Coastal over ETSU, Winthrop, Wofford and South Carolina

Majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies

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