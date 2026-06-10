South Carolina lands transfer portal commitment from Coastal Carolina infielder, son of former Gamecock QB
South Carolina baseball has landed a commitment from a transfer portal prospect whose name should be very familiar to Gamecock fans. Walker Mitchell, a rising senior, will be following former Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall to USC following the latter’s hire in Columbia.
The infielder announced his commitment on his Instagram on Tuesday night.
“God works in mysterious ways,” Mitchell wrote in his post. “I’m coming HOME! Go Cocks!”
Mitchell is the son of former Gamecock Allen Mitchell. The elder Mitchell played both football and baseball at South Carolina in the 1980s. He was a reserve utility player for June Raines’ baseball team but was a quarterback on the gridiron. Mitchell was the starting quarterback for the famed “Black Magic” 1984 season, splitting time with Mike Hold.
Walker Mitchell spent three years at Coastal Carolina, with the last two coming as the starter at third base. He also has experience at second base and shortstop.
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This spring, Mitchell started every game for the Chanticleers, hitting .313, reaching base at a .431 clip, and smacking 17 doubles. He led Coastal’s offense in all three categories. He swiped 11 bases this season and laid down nine sacrifice bunts. In the postseason, Mitchell hit in the leadoff spot.
A product of River Bluff High School in Lexington, Mitchell will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Gamecocks.
Walker Mitchell Coastal Carolina Bio from GoCCUSports.com
2026 (Junior Year)
- Started all 60 games for the Chanticleers
- Batted .313 with 68 hits, 45 runs scored, 17 doubles, one home run, and 54 RBIs
- Led the team in doubles and ranked second on the team in RBIs
- Posted a .431 on-base percentage while adding 11 stolen bases
- Recorded 17 multi-hit games and 14 multi-RBI games
- Was hit by a team-high 21 pitches, ranking among the Sun Belt Conference leaders
- Tied a Coastal Carolina single-game program record with three doubles at Georgia Southern on May 1
- Finished third on the team in hits
2025 (Sophomore Year)
- Appeared in 65 games with 63 starts
- Batted .270 with 55 hits
- Hit four home runs and slugged for .373
- 45 runs batted in with an on base percentage of .443
2024 (Freshman Year)
- Saw action in nine games in 2024
- Earned 11 at-bats on his way to a .273 batting average
High School
- Was named to the SCHSL All Star Select team in 2023
- 2023 All-State selection
- 2022 All-Region selection
- 2022 All-State pick
Personal
- Born Dec. 6, 2004
- Son of Meredith and Allen Mitchell
- Dad, Allen, played football and baseball at South Carolina
- One sibling – Riley
- Originally from Lexington, S.C.
- Picked Coastal over ETSU, Winthrop, Wofford and South Carolina
- Majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies