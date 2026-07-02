South Carolina adds transfer portal lefty with strikeout stuff

South Carolina baseball has landed a commitment from transfer portal left-handed pitcher Will Whelan. Whelan announced his pledge on social media on Thursday.

The 6-0, 200-pound lefty spent three seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and with the NCAA’s recent legislation regarding eligibility standards, he will have up to two years of eligibility remaining at South Carolina.

Whelan also played this summer in the Cape Cod League with the Bourne Braves. If that team name sounds familiar to Gamecock fans, it is because current USC transfer portal commitments Andrew Costello, Luke Costello, Brice Estep, and Garrett Michel all have played with Whelan and the Braves. Whelan threw five no-hit innings last week for Bourne.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

A native of Minnesota, Whelan showcased some solid strikeout stuff with the Golden Gophers. In 74.2 career innings (mostly in relief), he has logged 84 strikeouts. Walks were an issue for him as a sophomore, but he cleaned that up a bit this spring.

Whelan has surrendered just 21 extra-base hits in his career, meaning he avoids hard contact, as well. That trait, plus his strikeout stuff, means that he has better potential than his career 6.38 ERA.

Whelan’s fastball sits in the low-90s, but he has a big slider to complement it. He can use either to miss bats and will likely slot into a bullpen role with the Gamecocks.

Will Whelan’s bio from Gophersports.com

HONORS & AWARDS

2x Academic All-Big Ten (2025, 2026)

Big Ten Freshman of the Week (Apr. 29, 2024)

2026 | JUNIOR: made 12 appearances in relief · recorded a 0-0 record with a 6.19 ERA · tallied 19 strikeouts over 16.0 innings of work · Game Highlights: tallied a season high 2.1 innings pitched at UCLA (4/18) · recorded five strikeouts at Penn State (5/2)

2025 | SOPHOMORE: made 20 appearances, including 1 start · had a 0-3 record, 6.75 ERA, 40.0 innings pitched and 39 strikeouts · Game Highlights: recorded a season high five strikeouts versus Oklahoma (2/21).

2024 | SUMMER Whelan once again played for the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League · he appeared in 11 games throwing 43 innings and collecting 62 strike outs.

2024 | FRESHMAN Appeared in 17 games out of the bullpen for the Gophers in his first season struck out 26 batters in 18.2 innings, holding opponents to a .197 average against him · had a 1-0 record with one save. Game Highlights: Made his collegiate debut against No. 7 Oregon State, pitching 0.1 innings · struck out 3 batters in 1.1 innings against Pacific (Mar. 4) · picked up four strikeouts in 2.0 innings against St. Olaf (Mar. 13) · had a career-high six strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched against Iowa (Mar. 30) · struck out two of the four batters he faced against North Dakota State (Apr. 9) · pitched 3.1 scoreless innings without allowing a hit against St. Thomas (Apr. 23) · threw 1.2 shutout innings against Penn State without allowing a hit or walk (Apr. 28) · struck out one batter in his 1.0 inning of play against Northwestern (May 18)

2023 | SUMMER Played for the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League · made nine appearances on the mound for the Stingers · went 3-0 for the season with 28 strikouts in 19.2 innings pitched. Game Highlights: earned a win after pitching 2.2 innings vs. Minnesota (July 16), allowing zero runs on two hits, two walks and four strikeouts · picked up a save after three innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts against Minot (August 8).

BEFORE MINNESOTA Whelan arrived at Minnesota after a three-sport prep career in baseball and one year of football and basketball at Centennial High School · as a senior, he was a finalist for both the Mr. Baseball Minnesota and East Metro Player of the Year awards · in addition to being named All-Section and All-State in his final season, he was also selected for the Play Ball! Minnesota All Star team · he was named Northwest Suburban All-Conference in baseball his junior and senior years as well being selected to the Prep Baseball Report Future Games in the summer of 2021 · named Preseason Underclass All-American by Perfect Game, he has been named to three all-tournament teams, including honors at WWBA Midwest Championship · as a junior, Whelan excelled on the mound and at the plate for Centennial, leading the Cougars in hitting with a .440 average to go along with three home runs, 25 RBI and a .586 OBP · on the mound, the southpaw totaled 23.2 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts · the Centennial native broke out in a big way last summer playing for Complete Game, going 4-0 in five starts with 28 innings pitched, 55 strikeouts and posting a 1.50 ERA and a .964 WHIP · he hit .350 over the summer with a .470 OBP and a .576 SLG qne led the team in home runs (two), doubles (seven), and RBI (21) · he was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 1 LHP in the state of Minnesota and No. 5 player overall · he also ranked as the No. 61 LHP nationally · Prep Baseball Report ranked Whelean as the No. 1 LHP in Minnesota and No. 5 overall player.



PERSONAL Native of Centennial, Minn. · the son of Dan and Jennifer Whelan, he also has an older brother, Matt · major will be sports management at Minnesota.