South Carolina baseball's 2010 and 2011 national championship teams to be first teams inducted into USC Athletics Hall of Fame

Since its establishment in 1967, 228 individuals have been inducted into the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame. That list includes not only student-athletes and coaches, but also administrators, broadcasters, athletic trainers and others who have had an impact on Gamecock athletics over the years.

But in all that time, not one entire team has ever been inducted. That is, until now.

South Carolina’s 2010 and 2011 College World Series-winning teams will become the first teams to be inducted into USC’s Athletics Hall of Fame, the school announced on Tuesday.

The 2026 Hall of Fame Class will be honored during homecoming weekend, beginning with the induction ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5. More details about Hall of Fame festivities will be announced later.

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Only six schools have ever repeated as College World Series champions in NCAA Division I baseball history. South Carolina remains the most recent program to accomplish that feat, winning back-to-back national titles — the first and still only national championships in program history.

After making three trips to Omaha from 2002-04, the Gamecocks finally got over the hump in 2010 by winning six straight games following a CWS opening round loss to Oklahoma. After beating Clemson twice to advance to the CWS finals, South Carolina swept

After making three straight trips to Omaha from 2002-04 under head coach Ray Tanner, the Gamecocks finally broke through in 2010, winning six straight games after an opening-round loss to Oklahoma at the College World Series. Following two victories over Clemson to reach the finals, South Carolina completed its remarkable run by sweeping UCLA to capture the program’s first national title.

Of course, the defining moment of that run came in the clinching game of the championship series. With the Bruins and Gamecocks tied at one in the 11th inning, Whit Merrifield etched his name into college baseball history by delivering a walk-off single to secure a national championship.

In 2011, South Carolina powered its way to a second straight title, sweeping Florida in the College World Series finals and becoming the first team to go a perfect 10-0 through the NCAA Tournament.

During that run, the Gamecocks set two NCAA records with 16 consecutive postseason victories and 11 straight College World Series wins. Those streaks eventually came to an end in 2012, closing the book on a stretch that included 22 straight postseason wins and 12 consecutive wins in Omaha.

Full 2026 South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame class

• 2010 and 2011 South Carolina baseball teams

• Steve Spurrier (Former South Carolina head football coach, 2005-15)

• Sabrina D’Angelo (Women’s soccer, 2011-14)

• Tyasha Harris (Women’s basketball, 2016-20)

• Savannah McCaskill (Women’s soccer, 2014-17)

• Tomas Peribonio (Men’s swimming, 2015-18)

• Bert Sorin (Men’s track and field, 1996-99)

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