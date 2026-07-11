South Carolina Baseball's Mike Cisco elected to Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame

Former South Carolina Baseball Right Handed Pitcher Mike Cisco is now a Hall of Famer.

The selection was formally and publicly announced on Friday, July 10th by the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Wando High School product and Mount Pleasant, SC native will forever be remembered as one of the best to ever play the game from the Lowcountry.

Born to be a ballplayer

Cisco was born into baseball and sports in general.

His Dad, Jeff, played baseball and football at Ohio State in the early 1980’s.

He was a defensive back, kick returner, and running back for the football program and a catcher on the baseball team.

After three years, Jeff transferred to Winthrop to continue to play baseball and that is where he met his future wife, Janet, who played basketball there.

Jeff was selected in the 25th round of the 1984 MLB Draft and spent three seasons playing in the Expos and Padres organizations for the Charleston Rainbows.

Meanwhile, Mike’s mom, Janet’s claim to fame was facing Michael Jordan in a one on one match in a gym one day in college.

After Jordan agreed to play her to a “first shot wins” pickup game, he gave her the ball first.

Janet bounced a dribble between Jordan’s legs and laid it in the hoop to defeat the future greatest basketball player of all time.

Mike Cisco’s grandfather, Galen, is Jeff’s father and still resides in Ohio today.

Galen was also a two sport star for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He played baseball and was also a prominent member of the 1957 National Championship team that finished 9-1.

Then, he was signed by the Boston Red Sox and baseball became his professional sports calling.

Galen played eight years in the big leagues with the Red Sox, Mets, and Royals.

He then turned to coaching and was a Pitching Coach in Major League Baseball for 28 years, winning back to back World Series titles with the Toronto Blue Jays in the early 90’s.

What led Cisco to South Carolina Baseball

Mike Cisco was elite as a youth baseball player. He latched on to the John Rhodes run Diamond Devils travel program early in his career, creating the three headed Lowcountry monster trio of Cisco, SS Reese Havens, and 1B Justin Smoak.

All became Gamecocks.

Cisco vaulted to the varsity at Wando as a sophomore and went 9-1 that season with an ERA under 3.

Then, his junior season with the Warriors, Cisco was nearly unhittable.

He posted an 11-0 record on the mound with a 0.97 ERA, leading the Warriors to a 4A number one state ranking for most of the season.

Wando fell to Stratford in the Lower State title game.

Cisco committed to the South Carolina Baseball program during his junior year.

He was named to the 4A All State team in both 2004 and 2005 and was a member of the SC/ NC Select All Star Game in 2005.

South Carolina success

At South Carolina, Cisco posted a 19-10 overall record and was a 36th round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

“Mike was calm and courageous. Laid back, but he was very funny off the field,” former South Carolina Assistant Coach Monte Lee said.

Lee was the Hitting Coach for the Gamecocks from 2003-2008 and those offenses were lethal.

But, when Cisco pitched against his hitters in scrimmages, things were a little different.

“He was an absolute bulldog competitor on the mound. Those days were no fun,” Lee said.

“Mike could really pitch. I am very proud of him. He absolutely deserves this.”

Cisco led the Gamecocks in strikeouts and innings pitched as a freshman in 2006. He also led the team in fewest walks per innings pitched in both 2007 and 2008.

“He just knew how to pitch,” former team and friend Justin Smoak said.

“It’s not every day a true freshman starts on Friday night in the SEC,” Smoak explained. “Coach Tanner knew from day one he could handle it.”

“Mike was never scared of the moment. Never”

Cisco was a member of the 2006 Charlottesville Regional All Tournament Team, the 2006 SEC All Tournament team, an All SEC Freshman team selection, and a two time SEC Academic Honor Roll winner.

Professional Baseball Career

Cisco posted a career 3.06 ERA in professional baseball, but somehow never got the call to the Big Leagues.

Spanning six seasons in minor league baseball, he moved from starter to bullpen roles and won 33 games overall.

His best stint crossed over the 2011-2012 seasons where he posted 13 wins to just three losses and a minuscule ERA of 1.70 in 132 innings pitched.

Cisco faced Alex Rodriguez while “A-Rod” was rehabbing an injury in the Yankees organization. He struck him out twice, but Rodriguez hit one out of the ballpark as well.

“I knew it when it left the bat. That was one you don’t even have to turn around for, but I did,” Cisco said recalling that day.

“It was one of the farthest balls I had ever seen hit. I just smiled and moved on. I got him twice.”

Mike Cisco retired from baseball in 2014.

Mike Cisco today

Cisco is married to the former Adele Voigt, who was an outfielder on the South Carolina Softball team

She was teammates with current Head Coach Ashley Chastain- Woodard for a couple of seasons while playing for the Gamecocks.

They share a five year old son, Rhett, who just attended his first South Carolina Baseball game in April in Columbia.

The Cisco’s reside on Daniel Island and Mike has owned Honey Baked Ham in Summerville for over a decade.

Cisco’s brothers, Brian and Drew, also played at Wando. Drew was a 6th round draft choice of the Cincinnati Reds in the 2010 MLB Draft and played five seasons professionally.

Brian attended South Carolina and then went to SUNY Maritime College in New York and became a Harbor Pilot.

Mike Cisco becomes the final member of the famed Havens- Smoak- Cisco trio to enter the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame.

Reese Havens was inducted in 2014 and Justin Smoak was honored in 2023.

“It’s about time,” Smoak told us about Cisco. “He is one of the best. Mike has deserved this for a long time.”

The rest of this year’s inductees include Melissa McCants Azevedo (RiverDogs), Chis Singleton (Charleston Southern University/RiverDogs), and former South Carolina Baseball signee and Big Leaguer Nick Ciuffo (Wando/Lexington HS).