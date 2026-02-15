The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball's loss to Alabama

In the 3-2-1, we aim to identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. However, with the Gamecocks losing on the road to Alabama on Saturday, the positives and negatives will flip.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 11-14 overall and 2-10 in SEC play, as Nate Oats’ squad won, 89-75.

Three Negatives

Defensive inadequacy



South Carolina gave up 89 points to Alabama. That number is right around the Crimson Tide’s season average, but with the Gamecocks (sometimes) slowing the pace on Saturday, that number was made possible by poor overall defense.



With the Crimson Tide knocking down 14 shots from outside, the Gamecocks didn’t rotate well enough to extra passes. They also didn’t do a great job of staying in front of ‘Bama ballhandlers, a big reason why LaBaron Philon finished with six assists. For the most part, this wasn’t an effort issue from the Gamecocks; they just couldn’t handle guarding the Tide.



Making the final numbers look a little better than reality for Lamont Paris’ defense, Alabama also missed nearly half of its layups and shot 70% from the free throw line.



Everyone in the college basketball world knows that Alabama pushes the pace at nearly every opportunity. For some reason, there were several instances in which South Carolina defenders jogged back down to the other end of the floor, gifting the Tide a quick, open look from outside or an opportunity near the basket in transition. For the game, ‘Bama finished with just 13 points in transition, but had that number included the amount of non-fastbreak baskets the team got from scramble opportunities created by beating USC down the floor, it would have been significantly higher.

Shooting team still struggling to shoot



South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris put together a roster designed to take a lot of outside shots. Because of that, it is no coincidence that the team’s two SEC victories came in their two best shooting performances.



Unfortunately for the team’s win-loss record, they haven’t made a lot of 3-pointers this year. That continued against Alabama.



South Carolina shot just 25% from the arc on 28 attempts. That’s rarely going to be good enough to win, and it will never be good enough to beat a team with such superior firepower.

Rebounding…again



As has become expected, South Carolina got outrebounded on Saturday night. Alabama, a good rebounding group, did exactly what they should have done to a bad rebounding team. When the final buzzer sounded, the Crimson Tide won the battle on the boards, 43-29.



Some of that difference stemmed from personnel usage. Because of the rotation’s lack of post players, the Gamecocks played the entire game with one or zero bigs on the floor. Elijah Strong didn’t play after halftime, and Nordin Kapic played just four minutes following the intermission. That left freshman EJ Walker and guard Mike Sharavjamts handling the majority of the 5-spot minutes.



Even beyond personnel, South Carolina just didn’t do a good job on the glass. Sharavjamts and Myles Stute had their moments, but the Gamecocks had far too many instances in which they failed to secure what should have been a simple rebound. Bobbled misses led to extra possessions for Alabama. So did unnecessary tips instead of two-handed pumpkin securing.



In 16 games against power conference opponents, Carolina has been outrebounded 13 times.

Two Positives

Came out swinging



For a team like South Carolina to have a chance against a team like Alabama, there is no room for timidity on offense. Because of that, the Gamecocks came out swinging.



With 11 minutes to go in the opening half, the score was tied 21-21, and the two teams had combined to shoot over 30 times. The pace wasn’t necessarily conducive to long-term success, but the effort and aggression were.



Kobe Knox had a great start, scoring 12 points in the opening 10 minutes. Mike Sharavjamts was good early, too, as his first-half stat line included nine points, four rebounds, and two assists. Both Knox and Sharavjamts were on the ball a lot and operated as facilitators on many possessions.



The great start on offense set a tone that helped keep Carolina in the game, but bad Gamecock defense and lights-out shooting from Alabama kept the visiting team from being in position to pull off the upset.

High effort and competitiveness



As much as South Carolina was overmatched against Alabama, for the most part, they were not outworked. The Gamecocks punched above their weight for much of the night and kept the game somewhat competitive.



Kobe Knox and Mike Sharavjamts kept USC afloat in the first half. Then, after halftime, Meechie Johnson awoke. The trio combined for 61 of South Carolina’s 75 overall points on 22-of-43 shooting. The rest of the team scored 14 on a 4-for-21 output, squandering those efforts.



After Alabama took a big lead early, South Carolina answered with a 10-0 run. Then, when the Tide threatened to run away with things, the Gamecocks went on a 9-0 spurt.



The only real knocks against Carolina’s effort came in transition and in how the Gamecock post players fought down low (which is why they didn’t play down the stretch).

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Can the Gamecocks salvage some dignity against Florida?

Asking a last-place South Carolina basketball team to knock off the first-place Florida Gators would be a big request. That is especially true given how the last matchup went in January, when the Gamecocks suffered their worst SEC defeat, ever. However, it is not unreasonable for the fanbase to hope for a better effort in the rematch.



Will South Carolina oblige?



The Gamecocks will go to the O Dome for the contest, a place where the Gators hold an 11-1 record. That venue is one of the toughest in the country when Florida is playing well. But could things really go so poorly again for USC? It seems doubtful.



Frankly, if South Carolina gives consistent effort on Tuesday, it will already be an improvement on the 47-point beatdown that took place inside Colonial Life Arena.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Tuesday, February 17th. The Gamecocks will be on the road for a rematch against the Florida Gators.

Tip-off will be at 7:00 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

South Carolina (11-14, 2-10) will enter the contest having lost six in a row. Florida (19-6, 10-2) has won five in a row and is in first place in the Southeastern Conference.

