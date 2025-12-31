The 3-2-1: Three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's win over Albany

In the 3-2-1, we typically identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. That’s exactly what we will do following the Gamecocks knocking off the Albany Great Danes.

Thanks to an elite offensive performance, Carolina won, 96-67. Let’s dive into the win.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Three Positives

Removing the lid



Coming into Tuesday night’s game against Albany, South Carolina had shot under 30% on 3-point jumpers in eight of their previous nine games. The Gamecocks finally took the lid off the basket against the Great Danes, helping lead to a season-high 96 points.



Lamont Paris’ group made 14-of-30 from the perimeter, good for 46.7%. If the Gamecocks are going to outperform the expectations in conference play, shots will have to fall closer to that number than the season-long 31% average.



Both Meechie Johnson and Myles Stute canned a trio of triples. Stute’s 3-for-6 effort was his second game in a row with three makes from outside, perhaps indicating a breakout from his shooting slump. Post players Elijah Strong, Jordan Butler, Nordin Kapic, and EJ Walker combined to go 5-for-7 from outside.



After the game, Paris said that he believes his team has taken high-quality shots all season and that it continued against Albany. The difference was, he said, “We made some shots [from outside].’

Continued excellence on non-3s



South Carolina has had a very efficient season shooting the basketball inside the arc, posting a top-25 national ranking on 2-point shot percentage and a top-10 national free throw efficiency. That continued on Tuesday.



Freshman Hayden Assemian led the way with five makes from 2-point territory en route to a perfect 5-for-5 day. He was one of five Gamecocks to be perfect from the charity stripe.



For the team, the box score read 19-for-25 inside the arc and 16-for-17 from the foul line. 76% on 2-point shots and 94.1% on free throws is more than good enough to win games, but the low volume of those shots this season has hurt the total offensive output. Coming into the Albany contest, South Carolina ranked outside the top 300 in 2-point attempts per game and outside the top 100 in free throw tries.



So far this year, the Gamecocks have nearly taken more 3-pointers (365) than 2-pointers (380). With the team making more than double the number of 2-point field goals (241) than 3-point field goals (114), maybe the ratio of attempts should shift.



Making free throws has been a strength, but getting to the line can be difficult when the majority of the offense involves dribbling and passing around the perimeter until late in the shot clock.

Assist-to-turnover ratio



Against Albany, South Carolina posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 19-9. That will play.



The Gamecocks’ three primary ballhandlers led the way. Mike Sharavjamts led the game with seven dimes, and both Meechie Johnson and Eli Ellis finished with four assists and zero turnovers.



Sharavjamts had three turnovers, but his usage rate was high on Tuesday night. The rest of the team combined for just six giveaways. For the game, Albany had just 11 points off turnovers.



During his postgame media availability, Coach Paris commended his team’s aggressiveness and intentionality in setting up their teammates.

Two Negatives

Defensive inconsistencies



South Carolina’s ball screen defense was better on Tuesday, maybe even the best it has been all year. Still, the Gamecocks found themselves getting beaten off the dribble (screen or no screen) too often. Alabany guard Amir Lindsey finished with 18 points but could have had more had it not been for some misses on relatively uncontested drives to the basket.



Down low, it was more of what USC fans have seen all season. The bigs are not consistent rim protectors (though Hayden Assemian blocked two shots against Albany), and they gave up too many clean looks in the non-conference finale. Okechukwu Okeke went a perfect 6-for-6, including three dunks and two layups. The Great Danes scored 32 of their 67 points in the paint.



The Gamecocks forced 15 turnovers, but only eight of them were live-ball takeaways. That is not necessarily an abnormal number for a Lamont Paris defense, but based on how loose the Great Danes were with the basketball, Carolina could have swiped the pumpking a few more times.



The defense wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t consistent enough for SEC play, which begins later this week.

Rebounding



A disclaimer will start this point: South Carolina shot 60% from the field and over 90% from the foul line. That makes offensive rebounding, understandably, very difficult. Even still, the overall effort on the glass wasn’t great for the Gamecocks against Albany.



In fact, Carolina lost the rebounding battle, 30-27. No Gamecock had more than five boards, and Hayden Assemian was the only post player with more than two rebounds. Myles Stute helped crash the glass with five rebounds from his combo wing/stretch-four position. The rest of the team’s posts (Elijah Strong, Jordan Butler, EJ Walker, and Nordin Kapic) combined for just five rebounds in 45 collective minutes on the court. It is worth noting that Christ Essandoko did not play due to an ankle injury, but that doesn’t make the Gamecocks’ rebounding performance any better.



South Carolina holds a slight advantage in the season-long rebounding battle. However, considering USC’s weak strength of schedule, that number should be much better. In the team’s four matchups against power conference opponents, the Gamecocks have lost on the glass three times.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Will there be any momentum heading into SEC play?

South Carolina’s next game will be its first against a Southeastern Conference opponent this season. With back-to-back blowout wins heading into conference play, could the Gamecocks have a little momentum?

After the Albany win, guard Meechie Johnson didn’t hide from the word “momentum,” stating that he thinks Tuesday’s effort could create “the type of momentum you want to have” as the schedule gets tougher.

Though the underlying metrics are a little scary for this team, South Carolina has been competitive in every game this season, even in the four losses to quality opponents. If the Gamecocks can make a few improvements, perhaps some of those close losses can turn into close wins.

The 2023-2024 NCAA Tournament team went 16-4 in games decided by 10 points or fewer. This year’s team is already 0-4. Are they capable of turning that around? Time will tell. Being competitive doesn’t get teams into the Big Dance—winning does.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will open SEC play on Saturday, January 3rd against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gamecocks will get the ‘Dores at home for a 2:00 p.m. tip. ESPNU will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the action.

