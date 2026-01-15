The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's loss to Arkansas

In the 3-2-1, we typically identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. However, with the Gamecocks losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Wednesday, the positives and negatives will switch places.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 10-7 overall on the season and 1-3 in SEC play, as Arkansas won, 108-74.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Three Negatives

Awful Defense



For much of the season, defense has been a problem for South Carolina. However, the Gamecocks had a good effort on that end of the floor against an explosive Georgia offense last time out, giving hope that they had turned a corner in that regard.



If that’s the case, it didn’t show up against Arkansas. The Razorback athletes simply ran past, jumped over, and pushed through the Gamecocks most of the game. John Calipari’s team scored 108 points on 58.9% shooting efficiency.



At times, South Carolina’s defensive rotations couldn’t keep up, but the effort wasn’t always there, either. Frankly, it was alarming how many times a USC defender simply stopped and watched a would-be Arkansas scorer fly right by them.



As has happened other times during the 2025-2026 campaign, the Gamecocks didn’t guard the paint in this one. With 12 dunks and 14 layups on the night, Arkansas finished with 66 overall points in the paint.



The Gamecocks’ transition defense was horrible most of the game. On multiple occasions, Arkansas took a rebound and raced down the floor with zero resistance from the men in black shirts.



USC also forced a season-low four turnovers.



Defense like that makes winning extremely difficult.

Uncharacteristic Turnovers



Under head coach Lamont Paris, South Carolina basketball typically doesn’t turn the ball over. In fact, coming into Wednesday night, the Gamecocks led the SEC in fewest turnovers per game.



They didn’t play that way against Arkansas.



USC didn’t seem like they valued the basketball in Bud Walton Arena. With 10 giveaways in the first half, they surpassed their yearly average for entire games. By the time the contest ended, the Razorbacks had taken the pumpkin away 16 times.



The majority were live-ball steals, too (12), and that led to 22 points off turnovers. Many came in transition, as the hogs scored 32 fastbreak points.



That, coupled with the fact that Carolina only forced four Arkansas turnovers, created a steep, uphill climb on Wednesday night.

Pringle Pop



Former Gamecock big man and South Carolina native Nick Pringle had a nice game against his former team. He was active, physical, and used his athleticism to beat his previous team on numerous occasions.



For the game, Pringle had 15 points on 55% shooting. He also added seven rebounds and three assists. The former Gamecock put the exclamation point on the night with a huge off-the-backboard alley-oop late in the game.



Fellow forwards Trevon Brazile and Malique Ewin joined Pringle in giving the Gamecocks fits. The trio finished with 46 points on 18-for-27 shooting. Point guard Darius Acuff finished with 13 assists, with seven to his bigs.



Adding salt to the wound, the Gamecocks could really have used some help down low this season, especially from an athletic player like Pringle.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

Two Positives

Meechie on offense



It didn’t feel like it because of the scoring margin, but Meechie Johnson had a nice game offensively against Arkansas.



The sixth-year senior scored 29 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He also dished out six assists and made 8-of-10 of his free throws.



The effort was wasted, though, as the Gamecocks surrendered 108 points. Without anyone else able to score the basketball on Wednesday (with all due respect to brief spurts from Elijah Strong, EJ Walker, and Kobe Knox), South Carolina simply couldn’t keep up with Arkansas.

74 Points



Somehow, South Carolina scored 74 points in this game. That isn’t overly impressive, but watching this game, it was moderately surprising that the Gamecocks could reach that number considering the poor play on offense.



Carolina again shot under 30% from the arc, making just 7-for-30 3-point jumpers. They turned the ball over 16 times and giving up 12 offensive rebounds to Arkansas, lessening their overall possessions. Even surrendering eight blocked shots, they scored better than 1.0 points per possession for the game.



Meechie Johnson’s 29 points were the primary reason for USC scoring a decent number on offense. Still, it feels like the Gamecocks are just some made jumpers away from scoring well.



But it won’t matter if they give up 108 points.

On3 APP! Get GamecockCentral notifications

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Can South Carolina play defense against athletic SEC teams?

This year’s version of the South Carolina basketball team is not overly athletic. That showed up in a big way against Arkansas, and the Razorbacks rode their physical advantage to a blowout win.



Can South Carolina guard effectively against athletically-superior teams?



Even in the team’s win over LSU, they played just one good half of defensive basketball. In the second half, they couldn’t stop the Bayou Bengals. The Gamecocks played good defense throughout (other than against Somto Cyril) versus Georgia, but the Bulldogs aren’t overly athletic.



If USC can’t figure out how to defend physically-gifted opponents, the SEC schedule will be unforgiving.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Saturday, January 17th. The Gamecocks will be on the road again, this time for a matchup with the Auburn Tigers.

Tip-off has been set for 6:00 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

Auburn will enter the weekend coming off a loss, as well. The Tigers fell on the road against Missouri on Wednesday night.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!