The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's loss to Auburn

In the 3-2-1, we typically identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. However, with the Gamecocks losing to the Auburn Tigers on the road on Saturday, the positives and negatives will switch places.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 10-8 overall on the season and 1-4 in SEC play, as Auburn came out on top, 71-67.

Three Negatives

Sloppy offense



South Carolina had a chance to beat Auburn on Saturday, and had they just had a decent day offensively, they likely would have.



The Gamecocks had another high turnover game, giving the basketball away 15 times against the Tigers. Despite not being a lead ballhandler, Myles Stute led the way with four. Meechie Johnson had three, but playing 35 minutes, he was forced into having the ball in his hands even more than usual with Eli Ellis out.



The shooting numbers weren’t good; although, somehow, 32% from 3-point land is among the better performances this year. Carolina shot under 40% from the floor and made just 65% of their foul shots. Both Mike Sharavjamts and Kobe Knox shot 50% from the field, but the rest of the team combined to go 14-for-40.



It took 12:15 of game action for USC to reach its 11th point of the game. Some of that was because there was virtually zero ball movement, something that didn’t improve much until late. Johnson had six assists, but the rest of the team combined for just five, as the Gamecocks had more turnovers than assists for the second contest in a row.

Slow adjustments to hot Tiger



For most of the game, South Carolina’s defense wasn’t the problem. Frankly, giving up just 71 points to Auburn should result in a victory.



However, it is worth noting that one particular Tiger was the clear best player on the floor. Filip Jovic, a freshman, took advantage of the South Carolina post defenders (or lack thereof) repeatedly, and the Gamecocks were slow to adjust to that.



Jovic attacked a size and length mismatch against small-ball forward Myles Stute (who is really a wing) and similarly-sized players like Hayden Assemian and EJ Walker. Eventually, the players asked head coach Lamont Paris if they could begin doubling Jovic sometimes, and that helped.



The Serbian finished with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting and was the best player in a competitive game. He led the charge on Auburn’s 42 points in the paint.

Stock down



Though they aren’t the end-all, be-all of defensive basketball, steals and blocks (known collectively as “stocks”) were a big story on Saturday. Auburn finished the game with an impressive total of 18. Meanwhile, South Carolina had just nine.



The Gamecocks drove straight into obvious block situations on numerous occasions. They also made some really poor passes that resulted in easy steals for Auburn. In a game in which offense was limited, those wasted possessions would have been valuable commodities.



The disparity in those defensive stops allowed Auburn to overcome a 10.5% shooting day from the perimeter.

Two Positives

Much improved defensive effort



The Wednesday loss against Arkansas might have been the worst defensive effort (both in terms of outcome and literal on-court effort) of the Lamont Paris era. Even in a loss, that end of the floor was much improved against Auburn.



South Carolina defenders ran Auburn off the 3-point line a lot and made solid contests on most shots. Filip Jovic gave the Gamecocks some real problems down low, but USC limited the rest of the team to 14-for-44 efficiency.



The defense was more than good enough to win, and a repeat effort on that end of the floor would be a huge help to South Carolina the next time out.

A fight on the glass



Despite entering the night as the worst rebounding team in the SEC, South Carolina had a good day on the glass on Saturday. In fact, the Gamecocks beat Auburn in that department, 39-35.



Making that more impressive is the fact that, typically, Carolina had the smaller team on the floor. Outside of just under four reboundless minutes of Christ Essandoko in the post, the Gamecocks never had a height advantage down low.



Wings Kobe Knox and Myles Stute (who played a fair amount as a small-ball four) did well on the boards. They each pulled down nine rebounds and had several tips that wound up in the hands of Gamecock guards.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Can South Carolina get any production down low?

This season has not been a banner year for Gamecock post players.



The offense has been bad down low. Elijah Strong is the only Gamecock player who has gotten at least 50 minutes in the post this year who is averaging more than 7.5 points per game. He is also the only one averaging more than two shot attempts inside the 3-point arc.



The defense has been worse from the USC bigs. Even if counting part-time post players, the Gamecocks’ forwards and centers are averaging just one total block per game. Rebounding has been optional, too.



If that doesn’t improve, it is hard to think that Carolina can turn things around.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Tuesday, January 20th. The Gamecocks will be back at home for the first time in 10 days, this time against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Tip-off has been set for 7:00 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

Oklahoma will enter the matchup also 1-4 in Southeastern Conference play. The Sooners dropped a close one to Alabama on Saturday.

