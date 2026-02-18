The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's loss to Florida

In the 3-2-1, we aim to identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. However, with the Gamecocks losing on the road against Florida on Tuesday, the positives and negatives will flip.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 11-15 overall and 2-11 in SEC play, as Todd Golden’s team won, 76-62.

Three Negatives

New minutes distribution down low, same old results



South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris has had a hard time finding a post rotation this season. Outside of a handful of scoring efforts from Elijah Strong, the Gamecocks haven’t gotten enough from the big fellas inside. So, with the team matching up against the best paint team in America, Paris switched things up a little bit on Tuesday.



Christ Essandoko, who had been out of the rotation for quite a while, played 14 minutes. EJ Walker, who had been starting, was back in a reserve role. Nordin Kapic, who was also out of the rotation for a while, played real minutes for the second game in a row. Some of it may have been influenced by foul trouble, but it seemed like Paris planned to play more bigs in this game, regardless.



Ultimately, the increased size on the floor didn’t really matter.



South Carolina got outrebounded, 47-30. They gave up 44 points in the paint. Reuben Chinyelu had a double-double before halftime with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Condon joined him with one by the end of the game. Micah Handlogten also pulled down nine boards in 15 minutes. As a team, the Gators had 18 offensive rebounds, leading to 27 second-chance points. In total, Florida made 19 layups and dunks. That was just three fewer makes than South Carolina had from the entire floor.



“More of the same” would be an apt way to describe what happened down low in Gainesville.

Bricklaying, not just for masonry



South Carolina and Florida gave the rims a workout on Tuesday.



Both the Gamecocks and Gators shot under 27% from the perimeter in this one, and Carolina added to the offensive mess by making just 37.9% of their shots from anywhere on the floor. The usually reliable free throw shooting yielded just a 70% success rate, too, despite Meechie Johnson going 9-for-9.



South Carolina finished the game with just eight assists. On the surface, that’s an awful number. However, it should have been much better. The Gamecocks missed several wide-open looks from outside and really struggled near the basket, making less than 50% of their layups, with multiple clanging off the rim as hard as a missed jumper. That came despite Florida having just one block for the entire night.



Mike Sharavjamts missed all six of his shots inside the arc, while Eli Ellis, Elijah Strong, Kobe Knox, Christ Essandoko, Nordin Kapic, and EJ Walker combined to go 0-for-12 from outside of it.



Though not an issue of misses, Myles Stute played 15 minutes with zero shot attempts. Walker and Kapic joined him with 0-fers, combining to miss seven shots. The trio played 42 minutes at the four and five spots and scored one point, on a Walker free throw.



When all was said and done, the Gamecocks averaged fewer than a point per possession. It is hard to win that way.

Questionable officiating



To be 100% clear, South Carolina did not lose to Florida because of officiating. However, the whistles on Tuesday night were strange.



In the early goings, refs allowed a lot of contact in the paint, a considerable advantage to the bigger Florida Gators. Then, as more fouls started getting called, the whistle seemed to be tighter for the Gamecocks, despite their opponent playing with much greater physicality.



Six shots from the foul line in garbage time evened things out a bit between the two teams, but the game was out of reach.

Two Positives

Defense outside of the lane



South Carolina didn’t have much of an answer for Florida in the paint on Tuesday night. However, away from the lane, the Gamecocks had a good day on defense.



On all field goal attempts outside of the paint, Florida shot just 10-for-33 for the game. All-SEC candidates at guard, Boogie Fland and Xaivien Lee, shot just 1-for-5 from behind the arc and couldn’t break even in the assist-turnover ratio department.



Carolina forced 14 turnovers, a number better than the team’s season average.

Meechie streaking



Though the majority of the efforts have come in losses, Meechie Johnson has scored in double figures in 12 straight games. Seven of those games saw the sixth-year senior break the 20-point threshold. Against Florida, he finished with 22.



Johnson has also made at least seven free throws in five consecutive contests.



As the only consistent source of scoring output on this year’s team, Johnson will have to continue putting the ball in the basket if the Gamecocks are going to find themselves in the win column again before next season.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Can the Gamecocks win a battle of basement-dwellers?

Five teams have been the clear bottom-dwellers of the SEC during the 2025-2026 season. Two of them, South Carolina and Mississippi State, will meet this weekend. Can the Gamecocks come out on top?

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs have spent most of the year as the bottom SEC team in the NET rankings and in the analytics rankings from outlets like KenPom, EvanMiya, and Bart Torvik’s T-Rank.



If Carolina is going to avoid another 20-loss season, they need to win twice before the season ends. The Mississippi State game represents one of the best chances of that happening. But will it? Time will tell.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Saturday, February 17th against those Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Gamecocks will be back at home for the first time in over 10 days.

Tip-off will be at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

South Carolina (11-15, 2-11) will enter the contest having lost seven in a row. Mississippi State (12-13, 4-8) will play Auburn on Wednesday before traveling to Columbia.

