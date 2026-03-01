The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's loss to Georgia

In the 3-2-1, we aim to identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. With the Gamecocks losing to Georgia on Saturday, the positives and negatives will flip.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 12-17 overall and 3-13 in SEC play, as Mike White’s Bulldogs came out on top, 87-68.

Three Negatives

Awful first half defensively



South Carolina did very little to slow the high-octane Georgia offense in the early goings on Saturday. In fact, the Bulldogs made their first five shots and 7-of-8. The Gamecocks didn’t force a turnover until nearly six minutes into the game, either.



At the under-12 media timeout, Carolina had allowed 9-of-11 shooting with one takeaway. Unsurprisingly, Lamont Paris’ team trailed by double digits.



A 9-2 run later in the half brought the score back to respectability. However, that didn’t last long, as Georgia made its final three 3-pointers in the final minute of the half to go up 48-35.



By the time the game reached the intermission, Georgia had made 61% from the floor and 59% from the 3-point line, including 10 makes from the arc. South Carolina had also forced only three total turnovers and blocked zero shots.



The second half was much better on defense until offensive futility killed the team’s defensive spirit. The game’s ending was really bad defensively as a result.

Different day, same story on offense



South Carolina’s offense wasn’t awful the entire day against Georgia, but the final numbers were far from good enough. When the final whistle sounded, the Gamecocks’ shooting line read 37.3% from the field and 25% from the perimeter.



No one wearing road black uniforms shot better than 50% for the game. Other than a combined 4-for-6 effort from the arc by Eli Ellis, Nordin Kapic, and Jordan Butler, the team shot 2-for-18 from the perimeter.



The assist count was low, too, as the Gamecocks finished with just nine dimes. On numerous occasions, South Carolina guards elected to take contested paint shots against the SEC’s leading shot blocker, Somto Cyril, rather than pass to open teammates. As a result, Cyril and fellow big man Justin Abson combined to block six shots. The duo altered a nearly uncountable number of attempts, as well.



South Carolina also had just two points in transition for the entire game.

Ineffective with the game in reach



Despite the bad start to the game, South Carolina was able to claw back into contention. The Gamecocks cut the Georgia lead to six in the second half. Then, the bottom fell out for USC.



Following the under-12 timeout, Carolina missed seven shots in a row. The scoreless stretch lasted nearly five minutes and saw Georgia go on a 10-0 run. All of the Bulldogs’ points in the run came at the rim or the free throw line. The resulting 16-point lead was too much to overcome.



The life then left the visitors. Even with Georgia calling off the (bull)dogs a bit, the final margin was 19 points. UGA emphatically jammed home five of their ten total dunks in the final five minutes of the game.

Two Positives

Rebounding



Yes, you read that correctly. For the first time since mid-January, South Carolina won the rebounding matchup. The Gamecocks won the battle on the boards over Georgia, 35-28.



Some of that was because the Bulldogs had very few opportunities for offensive rebounds, having flirted with a 50-40-90 shooting day.



Even so, Carolina had a pretty strong effort on the glass. Mike Sharavjamts led the way with seven boards, and all but two Gamecocks finished with multiple rebounds.



It didn’t amount to much, though, as South Carolina lost by almost 20.

Free Throws



As they have done most of the year, South Carolina had a good showing from the charity stripe in this one. The Gamecocks earned 23 free throw attempts against Georgia on just 18 personal fouls. Meechie Johnson and Kobe Knox combined for 17 of those free chances.



Going 18-for-23 from the stripe is right around USC’s season average, but considering Lamont Paris’ team leads the SEC in free throw efficiency, that’s a good thing.



On the other end, the Gamecocks limited Georgia to just 13 attempts. That came despite the Bulldogs’ considerable advantage in size and athleticism.



Had Carolina been able to score more efficiently and better kept an eye on the dunker’s spot, the free throw advantage might have mattered in this one. But they didn’t, so the advantage was a non-factor.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

For one game, South Carolina fixed its rebounding issues; will the offense or defense follow?

South Carolina won the rebounding battle against Georgia on Saturday, but because the team played poorly on offense and defense, the battle on the boards didn’t really matter. Can the Gamecocks take a step forward on one end of the floor (or both) to give them a chance against Tennessee next week?



USC will play against the Vols on Senior Night, but Carolina hasn’t beaten UT since the big win in Knoxville during the Gamecocks’ NCAA Tournament season. If there is any possibility of it happening again, South Carolina will need to put together a more complete showing.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Tuesday, March 3rd against the Tennessee Volunteers. The contest will represent the Gamecocks’ final time at Colonial Life Arena this season.

Tip-off has been set for 6:00 p.m. SEC Network will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the action available via streaming.



South Carolina (12-17, 3-13) will enter the matchup on a two-game losing streak. Tennessee (20-9, 10-6) also has lost two in a row.

