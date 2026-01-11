The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's loss to Georgia

In the 3-2-1, we typically identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. However, with the Gamecocks losing to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, the positives and negatives will switch places.

Returning home after a road win over LSU, the Gamecocks led the Bulldogs by as many as 12 but couldn’t hold on, as Georgia won, 75-70.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Three Negatives

Offensive disappearing act



The first half against Georgia wasn’t quite the 50-point onslaught that South Carolina put on LSU in the opening 20 minutes on Tuesday. Even so, the Gamecocks scored 40 points, even with no field goals in the final 4:12 of the opening stanza.



Unfortunately for the home team, the scoring drought continued into the second half.



It took Carolina seven minutes of second-half action to reach 50 points. Then, after a brief period of scoring, the Gamecocks scored just 10 total points over the final 8:45 of the game. That stretch that included a field goal-less drought of over five and a half minutes. USC missed a large number of open shots, only compounding the issue. If a few of those looks fall, the outcome looks different.



The defense played pretty well on Saturday (more on that later), but it couldn’t make up for an offense that shot 35.5% from the floor and 27.3% from the perimeter after halftime. For the game, they shot just 29% from outside, the 10th time in 16 games the team has been under 30%.



It is really hard to win basketball games that way.

Painful post play



In what has become a theme for the 2025-2026 South Carolina basketball team, a post presence was rarely seen against the Georgia Bulldogs.



Christ Essandoko had some moments of good fight, including a tough bucket down low that followed two offensive rebounds, and Elijah Strong had some nice scoring efforts, but the overall team play in the paint was nowhere close to good enough.



Jordan Butler got in for just over two minutes and only contributed a turnover to the box score. Hayden Assemian, far undersized as an SEC post player, didn’t record a rebound in seven minutes. EJ Walker and Nordin Kapic did not play.



All the players on South Carolina’s roster listed as forwards or centers combined to score just 12 points. They pulled down four rebounds and blocked zero shots across more than 38 minutes on the floor. More than half of the Bulldogs’ points came in the painted area, too.



They couldn’t do much with Georgia big man Somto Cyril, either. He finished the game a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, scoring a career-high 18 points. He also blocked three shots.

Limited ball movement



South Carolina has three primary ball handlers on this year’s team in Meechie Johnson, Mike Sharavjamts, and Eli Ellis. None of the three are traditional point guards, but they can all play the role of an effective distributor on any given day. Because of the roster makeup, the Gamecocks really need at least two of the three to move the ball really well to win ball games.



That didn’t happen against Georgia.



Johnson finished with five assists, which is a pretty good effort. However, Sharavjamts and Ellis combined for just two dimes in 59 combined minutes. That was a big reason why the team had just 10 assists for the entire game.



There was more than one instance in which the South Carolina offense simply did…nothing. One of the guards would dribble on the perimeter until another guard came near, asking for a pass. The lack of movement didn’t allow for clean looks, and whichever guard had the misfortune of having the ball as the shot clock wound down then had to get up a tough shot or make a last-second pass to a shooter who didn’t have much time.

Two Positives

Mostly good defense



There were some warts, especially in the team’s efforts to defend Somto Cyril down low, but South Carolina’s defense had a good day against Georgia.



Coming into the night, the Bulldogs were the nation’s leading scorers at 97.9 points per game. They scored just 75 against the Gamecocks, but that included six in the final 18 seconds. Every UGA player but Cyril shot worse than 50% from the field.



USC fought harder against ball screens than they had in maybe any other game of the season. Though they had just five steals, the white-clad defenders got their hands in passing lanes a lot.



Despite being the smaller team down low, the Gamecocks kept the rebounding battle close. Fouls cost Carolina, as five Gamecocks finished with at least three whistles against them.

Small ball



It wasn’t something that Coach Paris could do too often because of the inside presence of Somto Cyril, but he deployed a small ball lineup some against Georgia.



A group of Mike Sharavjamts, Myles Stute, Meechie Johnson, Eli Ellis, and Kobe Knox shared the floor for a solid run. Sharavjamts and Stute, perimeter players by trade, handled post duties on defense, while the Gamecock offense ran a most five-out style. It worked, as USC has rebuilt an eight-point lead before subbing back to a more traditional look.



Though things looked better as a whole on offense with the guard-heavy lineup, Eli Ellis went on a 7-0 scoring run. The freshman was aggressive and smart, two things that show up when he is at his best.



Ellis handled the scoring, but the ball moved more with the small lineup. The pace quickened, too. Carolina actually won the rebounding battle during the stretch, as well.



With South Carolina’s lack of consistent play from its big men, it will be interesting to see if Paris goes to this look again more often in the future.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Does defensive momentum exist?

With its best overall defensive effort of the season against a power conference opponent, South Carolina limited the red-hot Georgia offense to its season-low in points.

Does defensive momentum exist, and can it carry over into the Gamecocks’ upcoming SEC matchups?



The last two first halves against LSU and Georgia have been good on offense, but the team has not shot the ball particularly well most of the season. If that continues, USC will need more defensive days like Saturday to compete.



Can they do it?

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Wednesday, January 14th. The Gamecocks will hit the road for a matchup in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Tip-off at Bud Walton Arena has been set for 9:00 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

The Hogs currently rank 15th in the AP poll, but that number could shift when Monday’s updated top 25 drops. South Carolina blew out Arkansas in last year’s regular season before losing the rematch in the SEC Tournament.

