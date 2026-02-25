The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's loss to Kentucky

In the 3-2-1, we aim to identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. With the Gamecocks losing to Kentucky on Tuesday night, the positives and negatives will flip.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 12-16 overall and 3-12 in SEC play, as Mark Pope’s squad emerged victorious, 72-63.

Three Negatives

Bad end to first half



South Carolina started out hot against Kentucky, making four of six shot attempts from outside the 3-point arc. It helped the Gamecocks to an early lead. With just over 10 minutes to play in the first half, though, that changed.



Leading 15-9, the Gamecocks didn’t score for six minutes. Meanwhile, Kentucky scored 13 in a row. After the initial lead, Carolina went 2-of-15 from the field and scored just six points. As a result, they trailed 28-21 at halftime.



The second half was competitive, but based on how the game started, Lamont Paris’ team should have carried a lead into the intermission. Doing so might have changed the final outcome.

Different day, same story on the glass



The 2025-2026 edition of the South Carolina basketball team simply can’t rebound. Between its biggest frontcourt members not seeing much playing time and the players on the court not doing a great job of securing misses, the Gamecocks consistently lose the battle on the boards each night.



That continued against Kentucky.



In fact, the Wildcats outrebounded the Gamecocks, 48-28. No one wearing home whites pulled down more than five rebounds. Elijah Strong, EJ Walker, Christ Essandoko, Jordan Butler, and Nordin Kapic combined for just 10 rebounds in 73 total minutes.



Malachi Moreno, in particular, was a handful down low for Big Blue. He secured 11 rebounds, including five on the offensive end.



Carolina got smoked on the glass, and in a game that was competitive most of the way, that certainly made a difference. Paris even called out his team’s effort on the glass after the game, and you can read more about that here.

Denzel was a man on fire



Just as he did last year as a member of the Florida Gators, Denzel Aberdeen killed South Carolina on Tuesday night.



He scored 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting (including 4-for-6 from outside), and he added five assists. He nearly matched his 22 points from last year’s appearance in Colonial Life Arena. However, Aberdeen was just as impactful this time around.



The 6-5 guard led Kentucky in scoring and was second on the team in overall +/-. He also was part of a solid defensive group that helped hold five of the six Gamecocks with more than two shot attempts to under 42% from the field.

Two Positives

Defense



For the most part, South Carolina played good defense against Kentucky.



The Gamecocks held the Wildcats to under 40% from the field and worse than 30% from the perimeter. A moderately better day on offense or on the boards could have flipped the game in favor of the home team. That speaks to the defensive effort being solid enough.



Star guard Otega Oweh couldn’t get going against Carolina’s perimeter defenders, as he went 3-for-13 from the field. Former USC signee Trent Noah also went 0-for-4.



Adding to the effectiveness of the South Carolina defense, the Gamecocks forced 15 turnovers and committed just 16 fouls for the entire game.

A chance to win against a better team



As much as it may sound like a “moral victory,” South Carolina had a chance to win against Kentucky on Tuesday. That’s worth mentioning.



As Lamont Paris said after the game, “When all the dust had settled, we put ourselves in a position to win the game late in the game…it was a variety of decisions and plays that we did not make at that time, or the decisions weren’t great decisions, combined with a couple of plays.”



Meechie Johnson echoed those sentiments. “We had the game in our hands,” he lamented.



South Carolina tied the score, 48-48, with less than nine minutes to play. Then, after a UK run, the Gamecocks cut the Wildcats’ lead to two points with just under three minutes remaining. With the momentum and home-court advantage, Carolina was in position to pull off the upset.



From there, USC gave up 80% shooting from the field to Kentucky, thanks in large part to four attempts at the rim. The Gamecocks also sent the Wildcats to the foul line on three occasions.



Having a chance counts as a “positive,” but missing that chance is also a negative.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Can South Carolina move up in the SEC standings?

It might not matter a whole lot, but there is a chance that South Carolina finishes higher than the bottom three spots in the SEC, despite having dwelt there the majority of the season.



The Gamecocks lost a competitive matchup against Georgia earlier this season, and they get a chance to avenge that loss on Saturday. Then, a good but flawed Tennessee team comes to Colonial Life Arena. A road meeting with Ole Miss could be the most likely chance for a win, as the Rebels also have just three wins in conference play.



With the SEC perhaps getting 11 teams into the NCAA Tournament, escaping the bottom three of the league could result in an NIT invitation. It is worth mentioning, however, that USC declined an NIT bid last season. Who knows what they might do if given the chance again.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Saturday, February 28th against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

Tip-off will be at 3:30 p.m. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

South Carolina (12-16, 3-12) will enter the contest coming off a loss. Georgia (19-8, 7-7) will play against Vanderbilt on Wednesday before hosting USC on Saturday. The Bulldogs will have won two in a row headed into the Vandy contest.

