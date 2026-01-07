The 3-2-1: Three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball's win over LSU

In the 3-2-1, we typically identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. With the Gamecocks bouncing back with a win over LSU on Tuesday, that’s exactly what we will do.

On the road in Baton Rouge, Carolina rode a red-hot start to a 78-68 victory over the Bayou Bengals. USC is now 10-5 overall and 1-1 in Southeastern Conference play.

Three Positives

Coming out on fire



South Carolina’s start on offense was almost unbelievable. The Gamecocks began the game up 10-0 and then 18-3 and 24-5 on the back of five 3-pointers, including four from Elijah Strong.



Carolina’s biggest lead was 28 points, and even with LSU waking up a bit, the ‘Cocks led 50-25 at halftime.



From the floor, the Gamecocks shot over 50% in the opening 20 minutes, but they really lit it up from outside. Thanks in large part to Elijah Strong and Meechie Johnson combining to go 7-for-7, South Carolina made 10-of-13 long balls in the first half, good for 76.9% efficiency. The pick-and-pop game was especially effective.



It didn’t hurt the cause that the offense had just two turnovers in the first half and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line.



Defensively, the visitors held LSU to just 29% from the field and 25 points. The offense was the story early, but that defensive start was big, too.

Withstanding the counterpunches…sort of



Naturally, LSU head coach Matt McMahon and his staff made significant halftime adjustments. The Tigers came out with a different starting group after the intermission, and the home team went on a run.



Fans of the garnet and black likely got a little nervous as LSU went on a lightning-quick 10-3 assault in just 2:26 of game action. However, things settled down as Mike Sharavjamts made a jumper, and Hayden Assemian got a block on the other end.



LSU continued battling and went on another 11-1 run a few minutes later that allowed them to cut the lead to just 10 points with 12 minutes left. Then, a short time afterward, a 12-3 run made things uncomfortable at 66-60.



From there, it wasn’t always pretty, but South Carolina held on for the win. LSU’s counterpunches staggered the Gamecocks multiple times, but the team in desperate need of a win didn’t fall to the canvas…uhhh…hardwood. That has to count for something.

Elijah Strong on offense



The leading scorer during the hot start to the game, Elijah Strong was also the only guy who could get anything going in the second half.



He scored 14 points in the opening 5:02 to help USC get out to a big lead. Then, as LSU came back and, frankly, dominated the second half, Strong was the one player in road garnet uniforms who could make his own offense. He made tough, contested shots to keep the Tigers at arm’s length.



Strong added 12 points after halftime, which was extra impactful considering that the team scored just 28 overall points after the intermission. His gravity also created a couple of buckets, as Eli Ellis got an open 3-pointer because his defender had an eye on Strong, and the junior forward found Mike Sharavjamts for a big alley-oop.



Strong didn’t have a good game defensively, but with a career-high of 30 points, that can be excused. He went 10-for-15 from the field, 4-for-4 from 3-point land, and 6-for-6 from the foul line. He also added four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Two Negatives

Ugly defense after halftime



There’s no way to sugarcoat this: the defense immediately after halftime was bad. South Carolina gave up just 25 points in the first half but gave up 23 points in less than eight minutes to start the second.



Ball screen defense wasn’t present, and post D wasn’t much better. Had LSU made a few of their misses at the rim, the outcome might have looked a little different on Tuesday night.



Elijah Strong, who was the best player on offense most of the night, wasn’t great guarding the paint and had four fouls in his first seven minutes of action in the second half. Two of them were maddening decisions that surely drove Coach Paris crazy. He fouled out on a questionable call late in the game.



The rebounding effort was fine early, but it was downright awful after the break. Hot shooting in the first half kept the battle on the boards favoring the Gamecocks. Once Carolina started missing, however, LSU dominated the glass. With Christ Essandoko out with an ankle injury and Jordan Butler and Nordin Kapic combining for five minutes, Paris elected to play pretty small most of the night. That was seen in the rebounding department, as Carolina lost the battle on the boards by 12.



The bad showing without the basketball nearly cost the Gamecocks a win in a game they led by 28 points. Still, the defensive effort in the first 20 minutes was strong and helped make up for a lackluster second half on that end of the floor.

Underwhelming second half offense



It was a theme at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Though South Carolina’s defense was bad in the second half, the offense was ugly, too.



50 first half points certainly weren’t going to be matched in the second. However, it took the Gamecocks 14 minutes to score just 16 points after halftime.



Adding to the problems on the offensive end, Carolina pulled down just one of their misses after halftime. The one offensive rebound contrasted with nine second half offensive boards for LSU.



Were it not for Elijah Strong making tough basket after tough basket, South Carolina likely would have lost in inexcusable fashion.



Again, an acknowledgement of the offense’s struggles after halftime has to come with one that recognizes the first half was good enough to cover for it.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Can a win spark something bigger?

South Carolina had not beaten a power conference team all season until Tuesday night. The Gamecocks earned a much-needed win in Baton Rouge. Can the win give USC some momentum?

Lamont Paris’ team got hot on offense early and rode the wave to its first 78-point regulation output in six tries against high-major teams.

The Gamecocks haven’t shot the ball well much of this season but have continued firing. The path to this team reaching its ceiling includes it being a team that takes and makes the 3-ball. They’ve now made at least 46% of their outside shots in two of their last three contests. Can that continue?



Plus, both Meechie Johnson and Kobe Knox got banged up in this one. They came back in the game and seemed fine, but will either of the starters face any problems moving forward?

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Saturday, January 10th against the Georgia Bulldogs in Columbia. Tip-off at Colonial Life Arena has been set for 2:00 p.m. ESPN2 will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action. UGA will enter the matchup as the AP’s No. 18 overall team.