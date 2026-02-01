The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball's loss to LSU

In the 3-2-1, we typically identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. However, with the Gamecocks dropping the rematch against LSU on Saturday afternoon, the positives and negatives will flip.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 11-11 overall on the season and 2-7 in SEC play, as LSU avenged the loss against Carolina from earlier this month with a 92-87 victory.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Three Negatives

Bad defense



In the early goings against LSU, South Carolina couldn’t do much right on defense.



The Gamecocks got beaten off the dribble routinely. That created a big need for the team’s rotations to be crisp. They weren’t. Many times, dribble drive penetration allowed LSU’s guards to get the ball to open cutters or spot-up shooters. Help defense often was unhelpful.



In the opening nine minutes, the Bayou Bengals were averaging nearly 1.5 points per possession, a number that would put most teams on pace for over 100 points.



Some hustle issues on defense popped up yet again, as USC got caught flat-footed against simple cuts or didn’t get back fast enough in transition. Pursuit effort coming around screens left a lot to be desired. Curl actions gave Lamont Paris’ team fits.



Things got better on that end of the floor down the stretch of the first half, but the quick 13-point deficit put a struggling offense in an unneeded hole. Late first half runs for Carolina would have been much more impactful on the game’s momentum had the Gamecocks not still trailed when they ended.



After halftime, the defensive effort was average at first. Then, LSU made seven shots in a row, several of which came with open looks provided by bad defense. The defense was good down the stretch and in overtime to help the numbers a bit. Still, in the post, things were a mess defensively, as the Tigers made 15-of-17 on layups and dunk attempts. Easy lob plays killed Carolina.



They mixed in some decent stretches throughout, but the Gamecocks surrendered a 50/40/90 efficiency day for the Tigers until one minute left in overtime. That will never be good enough defensively.

Still no consistent offense



South Carolina’s offense wasn’t horrible against LSU, but it certainly wasn’t consistent.



Despite a concentrated effort to take more shots inside the arc, the Gamecocks’ efficiency numbers were low early. USC started 5-for-17 from the field and 3-for-6 from the foul line. It also took the Gamecocks nearly 13 minutes of game action to make their first 3-pointer.



It took an 8-0 run and a 7-0 run (both in the final eight minutes) just to make the score 36-35 in favor of LSU going into halftime.



After the break, South Carolina started off 0-4 from the floor and gave the ball away twice early. They settled in for a solid half, bolstered by a 5-of-6 stretch from outside that helped salvage the Gamecocks’ perimeter percentage.



With chances to win late in regulation, USC missed both of its shots. Then, in the extra period, the offense shot just 1-for-5 from the field.

The easy shots were not so easy



Modern basketball principles say that the best shots are free throws, layups and dunks, and open 3-pointers. Lamont Paris’ system calls almost exclusively for those types of high-efficiency shots. On Saturday, the Gamecocks got plenty of those so-called easy opportunities.



They didn’t make them.



For the game, the SEC’s leading free throw shooting team made just 71% of its foul shots. Missing nine free throws isn’t an egregious number, but it is significant in a game that went to overtime.



Much worse, South Carolina went 6-for-16 on layups. That marks the second game in a row in which the Gamecocks couldn’t cash in from point-blank range.



The 3-point shooting was fine at 37.5%, but other than a hot 5-for-6 effort over a five-minute stretch, the team shot 4-for-19 in the game’s other 35 minutes.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

Two Positives

Not many turnovers



South Carolina basketball has been at its best under Lamont Paris when the offense doesn’t give the orange away. That type of play allows teams to get away with less-than-ideal efficiency numbers and to limit the opponent’s transition opportunities.



That’s what happened against LSU.



To be clear, it was not a great offensive performance, but the Gamecocks were able to overcome some of their issues thanks to their ball security. For the game, including the overtime period, Carolina had just six turnovers.



With that, Meechie Johnson and Eli Ellis combined for nine assists and just two giveaways. That’s a pretty good effort from the players who handled the ball most on the perimeter.

Fighting Gamecocks



It shouldn’t necessarily be celebrated when a team plays hard, but after what South Carolina basketball fans have witnessed recently, it is certainly worth noting that the Gamecocks fought throughout Saturday’s contest.



LSU got up by 13 points early in this one. When a similar story played out against Florida, the effort died. That didn’t happen this time.



The Gamecocks overcame the early deficit to retake the lead in the second half. Some high-effort plays from Eli Ellis (who, uncoincidentally led the team in +/- at +9), Meechie Johnson, Mike Sharavjamts, and Kobe Knox kept the energy level where it needed to be.



Even so, it wasn’t good enough as South Carolina didn’t do what was needed to win.

On3 APP! Get GamecockCentral notifications

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Forget the postseason…are there any wins left on the schedule?

As the calendar flips to February, South Carolina basketball’s season feels virtually over. An 11-11 overall record and 2-7 mark in conference play has the team destined for another below-.500 year, barring a miraculous turnaround.



Looking at the schedule, do the remaining 10 games (nine in regular season, one in SEC Tournament) contain a Gamecock win?



The LSU contest was the best chance, and South Carolina couldn’t get the job done. Five of the last nine come on the road against superior opponents, and of the four home contests, each team ranks higher in the current SEC standings than the 14th-place Gamecocks.



Home games against Missouri and Mississippi State are likely the most winnable ones left on the 2025-2026 slate. To avoid tying the program’s all-time record for losses (21), USC likely will need to win one of those two contests.

A Paris team (2022-2023) has already matched that loss tally before. If it happens again, he will become the only coach in program history to lose 21 games twice. He would also become the first SEC coach ever to lead a program to three separate 20-loss seasons.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Gamecocks will be on the road for a matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

Tip-off will be at 7:00 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

South Carolina (11-11, 2-7) will enter the contest having lost three in a row. Texas (13-9, 4-5), in contrast, knocked off Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!