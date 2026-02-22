The 3-2-1: Three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's win over Mississippi State

In the 3-2-1, we aim to identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. With the Gamecocks ending their losing streak with a win over Mississippi State, that’s exactly what we will do.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 12-15 overall and 3-11 in SEC play, as a seven-game losing streak ended with a 97-89 victory over Chris Jans’ Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Three Positives

Big-time first half sparks great offensive day



South Carolina posted its best offensive first half of the season against Mississippi State. The Gamecocks shot over 63% in the opening 20 minutes, as Meechie Johnson, Mike Sharavjamts, Elijah Strong, Kobe Knox, and Eli Ellis combined for 43 points on 18-for-24 shooting from the floor. The overall number was also the best shooting half of the Lamont Paris era in Columbia.



Included in the first half was a strong effort from outside and an elite performance inside the arc. The Gamecocks made 5-of-11 from the perimeter. Carolina was 9-for-12 on layups and dunks and shot 14-for-19 on all 2-point attempts.



That efficiency, coupled with just three turnovers, was why Lamont Paris’ team managed to score 46 points. Another good offensive period after halftime allowed USC to stay ahead for a long-awaited victory.

Efficiency wins



Some of the easiest identifiers of winning offensive basketball available in the box score are teams’ shooting numbers and assist-turnover ratios.



The Gamecocks won the shooting battle 55.4%/50%/85.2% to 44.9%/30.3%/56.7%, as USC posted its SEC-season’s best numbers from the floor and from the 3-point line. Four players (Kobe Knox, Eli Ellis, Elijah Strong, and Mike Sharavjamts) made at least five field goals while shooting better than 50%. Knox, Strong, Ellis, and Meechie Johnson all made multiple 3-pointers while canning at least 40% of their attempts.



As usual, the Gamecocks shot very well from the free throw line in this one. At the final buzzer, they had gone 23-for-27 for the game from the stripe. Meechie Johnson led the way, making 9-of-10, and Mike Sharavjamts made 8-of-10.



Defensively, the Gamecocks weren’t great or overly efficient; however, the perimeter defenders did a great job on Josh Hubbard, holding him to an inefficient 13 points on 4-for-20 shooting from the floor.

Sharing the basketball



South Carolina entered Saturday’s contest as one of the worst passing teams in the SEC, at least as it concerns racking up (or not racking up) assists. The easiest way for a team to fix bad assist numbers is to make shots. That’s exactly what the Gamecocks did against Mississippi State.



A strong shooting performance was aided by smart passes. South Carolina often got open looks because they made an extra swing or executed well in drive-and-kick distribution situations. By the time the contest ended, the Gamecocks had 20 assists.



Meechie Johnson set a new career-high with nine dimes, and Mike Sharavjamts added five more. The two players also combined for just two turnovers. The team’s third ballhandler on the day, Eli Ellis added three facilitations. As a team, South Carolina posted an elite 20-6 assist-turnover ratio.

Two Negatives

Losing day on the boards salvaged by strong finish



Is there an echo in here? South Carolina got whipped on the glass for most of the game against Mississippi State. Without the most efficient shooting day of the SEC season and a late-game board resurgence, the day might have ended differently.



South Carolina didn’t pull down an offensive rebound until there was just over 11 minutes left in the game. Jordan Butler, in the game for the first time in two weeks, snagged two on the same possession.



Butler’s insertion into the game ignited something in the Gamecocks’ rebounding effort. He secured just three misses, but after he entered the contest with Carolina trailing 28-14 on the glass, USC outrebounded MSU, 18-9.



Even with the improvement down the stretch, Carolina lost the rebounding battle, 37-32. Mississippi State also finished the game with 22 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.

89 points allowed



Outside of their efforts against Josh Hubbard, South Carolina’s defense wasn’t great against Mississippi State. As a team, the Bulldogs scored 89 points on 44.9% shooting. However, without Hubbard’s ugly 4-for-20 mark in the box score, they shot 27-for-49. That’s way over 50%.



Adding to the scoring opportunities for State, the Gamecocks committed 24 personal fouls. That yielded 30 free throw attempts for the visiting Bulldogs. Luckily for USC, Mississippi State only made 17-of-30.



Carolina surrendered 38 points in the paint, but that number would have been even larger had it not been for the fouls that sent the Bulldogs to the free throw line.



The Gamecocks won, but it took their highest-scoring SEC effort to do so. Their previous SEC season-high (87) would not have been enough on Saturday.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Can the Gamecocks build some momentum to finish the regular season strong?

One win doesn’t change much for South Carolina’s 2025-2026 season. However, one win could impact the next game. Then, two wins could impact the next game after that. Momentum in sports is a real thing.



With the Gamecocks knocking off the Mississippi State Bulldogs, can they actually grab some momentum? Carolina plays flawed but good opponents in their next three and finishes the regular season against another team near the bottom of the SEC standings in Ole Miss.



Competing in and winning a couple of those games could make South Carolina feel much better headed into the SEC Tournament in Nashville. With 11 SEC teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament, a couple of wins could then put the Gamecocks in line for a potential NIT berth.

Plus, one more win would keep Lamont Paris from making history as the second coach to ever lead an SEC team to three 20-loss seasons.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Tuesday, February 24th against the Kentucky Wildcats at Colonial Life Arena.

Tip-off will be at 7:00 p.m. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

South Carolina (12-15, 3-11) will enter the contest coming off a win. Kentucky (17-10, 8-6), however, lost to Auburn on Saturday and has dropped three in a row.

