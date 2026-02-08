The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's loss to Missouri

In the 3-2-1, we aim to identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. However, with the Gamecocks losing to Missouri on Saturday, the positives and negatives will flip.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 11-13 overall on the season and 2-9 in SEC play, as Dennis Gates’ Mizzou squad won, 78-59.

Three Negatives

Out-matched on the boards



South Carolina got manhandled on the glass against Missouri.



Mizzou opened the game with a three-chance possession thanks to a pair of offensive rebounds. The Tigers then relentlessly attacked the paint in the early goings. The success wasn’t great from an efficiency standpoint, but with extra opportunities coming after many of the misses, they scored near the basket with regularity. A lot of those made shots didn’t count as paint points, though, as they came from just outside the lane.



To the credit of USC’s early effort, things were a lot better late in the first half. Even so, by the time the opening half ended, the paint difference between the two teams in the box score was startling. The Gamecocks trailed in the battle on the boards, 27-15. In fact, Missouri had more offensive rebounds (12) than Carolina had defensive rebounds (eight). They also surrendered 11 second-chance points in the first half.



The rest of the contest wasn’t much better. For the game, USC had just 28 boards, compared to Mizzou’s 44.



As has been the case recently, Carolina didn’t play some of its bigger players. Christ Essandoko and Nordin Kapic didn’t see the floor, and Jordan Butler got just four minutes. Butler didn’t secure a rebound during that time. The players who saw the majority of the minutes at the four and five spots (Butler, Myles Stute, EJ Walker, Elijah Strong, and Hayden Assemian) combined for eight rebounds across 64 minutes.

Low physicality and low effort



After the game, head coach Lamont Paris lamented his team’s overall physicality, or, more correctly, their lack thereof. The Gamecocks got pushed around in this one, and according to Paris, they just let it happen.



He said during his postgame press conference, “I just look down oftentimes and I see them leaning, pushing, pulling, and we’re being leaned upon, we’re being pushed, and we’re being pulled.”



The lack of aggression and fight on the glass was apparent, and it showed up in a few other ways than just rebounding.



However, a general lack of effort was apparent at times, as well.



South Carolina lost the transition battle, 14-2. In half-court sets, offensive movement sometimes got stagnant. Off-ball defense and ballscreen defense lacked the focus and “want-to” necessary in the second half.



Paris also indirectly criticized his team’s “drive and desire and toughness” after the game.

Perimeter bricks



The 2025-2026 South Carolina basketball team was constructed as a group that would compete on offense by taking and making a lot of 3-pointers. Typically this season, the Gamecocks have taken a lot of perimeter jumpers; they just haven’t made them.



That continued against Missouri.



On Saturday, Carolina took 22 shots from the arc. They made three. Needless to say, 13.6% is not good enough, especially considering this team’s roster makeup. Meechie Johnson went 1-for-7, Eli Ellis shot 1-for-4, and Myles Stute, Elijah Strong, Grant Polk, Kobe Knox, and EJ Walker combined to go 0-for-9.



With poor efficiency everywhere but the free throw line, South Carolina shot 30.9% from the field.

Two Positives

First-half Defense



Lamont Paris prides himself on his team competing on defense. They didn’t let him down in that regard in the first half on Saturday. That was especially true after the Gamecocks stalled the Missouri offense following a relatively hot start.



During a 13-3 run near the end of the first half, Carolina forced six Missouri turnovers in six minutes. In what was a strong defensive opening (other than giving up far too many second-chance opportunities), the Gamecocks did a really good job making life difficult for Missouri on the scoreboard. Mark Mitchell was great for the Tigers (10 points, eight rebounds, and two assists), but the rest of the team shot 6-for-23 from the field and committed 10 turnovers in the game’s first 20 minutes.



Frankly, considering how many offensive rebounds the Tigers secured (12), giving up just 34 points was impressive.



Uncharacteristically, the Gamecock D forced a lot of early turnovers on Saturday. Missouri had 11 turnovers in the first half. The takeaways—like the rest of the defense—were not present after the intermission, though.



As the defensive effort disappeared, Missouri coasted in the second half, earning a 44-29 advantage over the final 20.

The charity stripe



South Carolina is one of the best teams in college basketball in free throw percentage. The Gamecocks aren’t elite in getting to the line, but they do pretty well in that regard, especially considering their slower pace of play and the percentage of their shots that come from the perimeter.



Against Mizzou, Carolina got to the line a lot and made a lot. The team shot 22-for-27, good for 81.5%. Meechie Johnson led the way, going 8-for-10. Both Elijah Strong and Mike Sharavjamts went 4-for-4.



Amazingly, though, even with that efficiency, the Gamecocks finished the contest scoring just 0.967 points per possession.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

What are Alabama and Florida going to accomplish against this frontcourt?

South Carolina’s next two games will come against Alabama and Florida. Both games will come on the road, too. Not only are the two opponents among the most talented groups in the SEC, but they are also among the most physical.



Heading into Saturday, Alabama was a top-15 national team in rebounding. Though they are known for jacking 3-pointers, the Crimson Tide score in the paint at a high clip.



Florida is well known for its size and ability to bludgeon other teams to death down low. South Carolina’s loss to the Gators in January was one of the worst games in recent Gamecock memory, and it included an outright domination in the paint.



If things don’t change dramatically in the next week, the paint-versus-paint matchups in the next two games could be extremely unfriendly to Lamont Paris’ team.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Saturday, February 14th. The Gamecocks will be on the road for a Valentine’s Day date with Nate Oats’ Alabama Crimson Tide team.

Tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

South Carolina (11-13, 2-9) will enter the contest having lost five in a row. Alabama (15-7, 5-4) knocked off first-place Texas A&M on Saturday and will play Ole Miss on Wednesday before matching up with USC.

