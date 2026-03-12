The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's SEC Tournament loss to Oklahoma

In the 3-2-1, we aim to identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. However, with the Gamecocks losing to the Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC Tournament, the positives and negatives will flip.

Lamont Paris’ team ended its season with a loss, as Porter Moser’s group won, 86-74.

Three Negatives

Game-changing, six-minute disappearing act



South Carolina basketball fans had to be happy with their team’s start to this game. However, the goodwill built up from the opening few minutes disappeared by the end of the first half.



In fact, over the final 6:19 of the half, the Gamecocks lost their mojo on both ends of the floor.



South Carolina made just one of their final 10 shots from the floor (including an 0-for-8 finish), while Oklahoma went 7-for-10. The Gamecocks went from up 13 to tied thanks to the 19-6 run.



The awful stretch of play set the tone for the start of the second half. Oklahoma jumped out to a seven-point lead in the first four minutes and rode that momentum to a 12-point win that didn’t feel that close.

Defensive dearth



Defense hadn’t been a strength for the 2025-2026 version of the South Carolina basketball team. Because of that, it wasn’t all that surprising that the Gamecocks’ defensive effort was inadequate on Wednesday night.



Carolina defenders backed off of open shooters, failed to get their hands up on closeouts, and lost track of cutters and roll men with too much frequency.



Despite getting just 12 total dunks and layups, Oklahoma shot an absurd percentage from the field. For the game, the Sooners made 60% overall from the field and 44% from the 3-point arc.



With shooting numbers like that, OU’s 1.43 points-per-possession number was elite. Porter Moser’s team deserves credit for that, but South Carolina didn’t make things as difficult as they should have.

Meechie misfires



It wasn’t a great night shooting the basketball for Meechie Johnson in Nashville. He made just one shot in the first half and finished the game 3-for-15 from the field.



Johnson’s ineffectiveness as a scorer included at least three misses at the rim and a 1-for-9 finish from outside.



For the majority of this season, Johnson was the only consistent scorer for this team, and he provided Gamecock fans with a smattering of positive memories in an otherwise forgettable year.



He finishes with just under 1400 points for his South Carolina basketball career.

Two Positives

Good offensive start



As has been talked about ad nauseam this season, South Carolina basketball had not won against a power conference opponent without a strong start on offense. The Gamecocks got that against Oklahoma.



At the first media timeout, Carolina was shooting 60% from the field and had assisted on five of six buckets. The Gamecocks also had not committed a single turnover.



The hot shooting continued, as USC went 9-for-13 and 4-for-6 from the 3-point line, and the early lead jumped to 10 points at the halfway point of the opening period. Even after a Sooners counterpunch, USC went up by 13 later in the opening half.



As it turned out, that strong start wasn’t enough to extend the team’s season.

Rebounding



South Carolina won the rebounding battle over Oklahoma by a somewhat comfortable margin. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Gamecocks had pulled down 34 boards, compared to just 25 from Oklahoma.



Specifically, the starting backcourt had a nice day crashing the glass. Meechie Johnson (seven), Kobe Knox (five), and Mike Sharavjamts (eight) combined for 20 rebounds.



To be clear, a rebounding win doesn’t mean a whole lot in a losing effort. Still, with the team winning the battle on the boards in three of their last four games, perhaps there is hope that Lamont Paris has figured something out that can help next year’s glass attack.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

What does next year’s roster look like?

Lamont Paris will be back for a fifth season as the Gamecocks’ head coach next year, but his roster will look very different.

Six seniors graduate, and the transfer portal likely will claim multiple players from this season’s team. So, how will Paris attempt to retool his roster?



The Gamecocks need an infusion of talent at virtually every spot. They don’t return much size that fans would feel comfortable bringing back to next year’s rotation, no one on the roster is a traditional point guard, and USC’s incoming class of 2026 also has just one high school signee.



With a promised increase in financial support from athletic director Jeremiah Donati, fans should expect to see Paris and company take a lot of swings via the transfer portal this offseason. Will the Gamecocks connect on those swings? Time will tell.

What’s Next?

Barring Texas, Missouri, Auburn, and Oklahoma all finding their ways into the NCAA Tournament field—that would give South Carolina an automatic invitation to the NIT, should they want it—USC’s season is over. Last year, the Gamecocks declined an NIT invite, as well.

The transfer portal’s 15-day window opens April 7.

The Gamecocks have a crucial offseason ahead of them.

