The 3-2-1: Three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's win over Ole Miss

In the 3-2-1, we aim to identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. With the Gamecocks beating Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon, that is exactly what we will do.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 13-18 overall and 4-14 in SEC play, as they knocked off Chris Beard’s squad, 64-61.

Three Positives

Solid basketball early



South Carolina hadn’t won in SEC play this season without a strong start, so it was a big deal that the Gamecocks began the Ole Miss game well.



The offense was solid, as USC made 5-of-8 from the field (including half of its 3-pointers) in the opening 5:11 of the contest.



The defense, though, was excellent. South Carolina held Ole Miss to just three points in the opening seven minutes.



With the game coming down to a last-second shot, the Gamecocks needed every bit of the strong start.

First-Half Nordin Kapic, Second-Half Meechie Johnson



At times this season, Nordin Kapic has been a starter. At other times, he has been completely out of the rotation. Right now, the reality is somewhere in between, as Lamont Paris has been playing the Austrian big man more in recent weeks.



That paid off against Ole Miss.



Kapic carried a good portion of the scoring load in the first half on Saturday. He went 4-for-4 from the field (including 2-for-2 from the 3-point arc) for 10 points. He did so in just 10 minutes of action off the bench. He finished with 12 points and four rebounds.



Making the senior’s scoring punch that much more important, Meechie Johnson was scoreless through the game’s first 19 minutes. Fellow starter EJ Walker didn’t score in the first half, and neither did Eli Ellis.



Following up Kapic’s first-half effort, Johnson bounced back in the second.



Johnson scored just four first-half points, but all of them came in the final 70 seconds. The short jumper and pair of free throws lit a bit of a fire under him for the second half.



After the break, Johnson scored 13 of his 17 points on 4-for-6 shooting. There were none bigger than a 30-foot 3-pointer in the final seconds that put the Gamecocks ahead, 64-61, with one second left.



As he had done multiple times in the past, Johnson came up big in the game’s biggest moments.

Team defense



It should be said that Ole Miss did not have a good game on offense. However, South Carolina had a lot to do with it.



Despite a 13-for-18 showing on layups and dunks, the Rebels shot just 41.8% from the field. That meant that they went 10-for-37 away from the rim. That included 1-for-14 from the 3-point arc.



Though it has been a major struggle for most of the year, South Carolina had some good moments defending in the paint in this one, too. Ole Miss got too many looks at the rim, but the Gamecocks also kept several shots in the paint from ever going up, thanks to a swarming effort and smart doubleteams.



Potentially the defensive play of the game came in the closing seconds. Freshman guard Eli Ellis—who had a tough day shooting—kept his feet in front of Ole Miss guard Kezza Giffa. Ellis kept his hands off him, and Giffa turned the ball over, giving USC and Meechie Johnson the chance at the final shot.

Two Negatives

Free Throws



Entering the day as the SEC’s top free throw-shooting team, South Carolina didn’t have its best day from the charity stripe against Ole Miss. The effort almost cost them the game.



The Gamecocks shot just 61.1% from the line. Most of the misses came from senior guard Kobe Knox. Knox did a good job of getting to the line, earning 10 attempts. However, he made just four of the freebies.



Meechie Johnson went 4-for-4, helping the cause, but the rest of the team, outside of Knox and Johnson, only shot four total free throws.

Ball security



Typically, ball security is a strength for Lamont Paris’ team. It wasn’t against Ole Miss.



It wasn’t so much that South Carolina turned the ball over a ridiculous amount, though 12 giveaways is more than the team’s average.



Instead, the Gamecocks lost the ball in avoidable ways multiple times. Some of the lost balls were turnovers, but others were botched rebound attempts, mishandled potential steals, or flubbed loose balls.



Ole Miss scored 12 points directly off turnovers, but the Rebels also scored several baskets off deflections, dropped rebounds, and other missed opportunities.



Had South Carolina cleaned that up a bit, they wouldn’t have needed Meechie Johnson’s heroics at the end.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

What will the SEC Tournament hold?

No one should pick it, and no one outside of the South Carolina locker room should believe it could happen, but the Gamecocks need to make a run through the SEC Tournament to extend the 2025-2026 season.

With that understanding, will USC make things interesting in Nashville?



Because the Gamecocks won on Saturday and LSU lost to Texas A&M, South Carolina will enter the SEC Tournament as the 14-seed. That will match them up with the 11-seed Oklahoma Sooners. If USC were to pull off a win, the 6-seed Texas A&M Aggies would be waiting. Carolina already beat Oklahoma this year but lost convincingly against A&M.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will play in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. The Gamecocks will match up with the Oklahoma Sooners in Nashville.

That matchup is the last of the day on Wednesday, meaning it will start around 9:30 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

