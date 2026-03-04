The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's loss to Tennessee

In the 3-2-1, we aim to identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. With the Gamecocks losing to Tennessee on Tuesday night, the positives and negatives will flip.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 12-18 overall and 3-14 in SEC play, as Rick Barnes’ team won, 78-59.

Three Negatives

Another poor start



South Carolina got behind quickly against Tennessee and could never quite recover. The Gamecocks missed their first four shots and then trailed 6-0 and 11-3. The Vols made six shots in a row at one point early in the opening stanza, and the slow start was a big reason why USC trailed by 12 at halftime.



Perhaps the biggest issue within the poor start was bad shooting from the starters. The first five combined to shoot 4-for-18 in the first half and committed five turnovers.



With numbers like that, it is easy to see how Carolina managed just 28 points before halftime. Had it not been for some strong shooting for Nordin Kapic, it would have been even worse.

Shorthanded Vols dominated the paint



Despite missing their top rebounder and second-leading scorer in freshman Nate Ament, Tennessee owned the lane against South Carolina.



For the game, the Vols scored a whopping 56 paint points, including 15-for-21 shooting on layups and dunks. Contrastingly, South Carolina scored just 18 points in the lane and attempted just seven combined layups and dunks. 6-11 forwards JP Estrella and Felix Okpara had their way, making 20-of-27 shot attempts for 44 points.



18 second-chance points came off Tennessee’s 11 offensive rebounds. In total, Rick Barnes’ team secured 34 rebounds, winning the battle on the boards by 11.

Ball screen defense



For much of the 2025-2026 season, South Carolina has struggled to consistently defend teams that screen on the ball. The Gamecocks’ lack of athleticism and overall defensive acumen shows up when opponents set good screens, and that happened against Tennessee.



Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie dominated as a passer. He racked up 12 assists and committed just one turnover. Several of his assists came on open lobs to cutting big men. Nine of those assists went to JP Estrella and Felix Okpara.



Though not always related to fighting through screens and executing good switches on defense, South Carolina didn’t take the basketball away on Tuesday, either. The Gamecocks finished the night with just six turnovers forced.

Two Positives

Senior Night for Meechie Johnson and company



No matter how this season has gone (or how Tuesday’s game went), Senior Night is a big deal. Meechie Johnson, Mike Sharavjamts, Myles Stute, Kobe Knox, Nordin Kapic, and Eli Sparkman will never again suit up for the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.



Particularly for Johnson, Tuesday was an emotional experience. He scored at least 20 points for the 12th time this season, thanks to a strong second half. Kapic tied his Gamecock career-high mark of 13 points.

No. 2



Though it didn’t really have anything to do with the game on the court, Devan Downey’s No. 2 jersey was memorialized in the atrium trophy case at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks also honored him during a first half timeout.



Frankly, he deserved every bit of that recognition and more.



Downey was one of the best guards to ever play for South Carolina. Despite being 5-9, he was an All-SEC and Honorable Mention All-American performer. Downey is fifth all-time in points scored, eighth in assists, and the program leader in steals. He also is one of just three players to average at least 20 points per game for his USC career.



Downey scored 30 points in the Gamecocks’ upset of the No. 1 Kentucky Wildcats in the 2009-2010 season. He also scored 23 points and hit a last-second shot to beat the Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky the season before.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

How many games are left?

The 2025-2026 season is coming to a close. For many South Carolina basketball fans, that is a merciful thing. The Gamecocks have just one regular-season contest remaining before the SEC Tournament. That means there might be just two games left before the offseason hits Columbia.



A win in Nashville will extend the season by at least another game. A miracle run through the tournament—though extremely unlikely—would put USC into the NCAA Tournament. There is also a small chance the Gamecocks could earn an invitation to the NIT.

However, we shouldn’t only ask how many games are left in the season but also how many could be left in the Lamont Paris era. If South Carolina loses to Ole Miss and then loses in the SEC Tournament (or even if they someone win the SECT and lose in the NCAA Tournament), Paris will become the second coach in SEC history to lose 20 games in three separate seasons.



Would making that type of history lead to a change being made? Time will tell. It is worth noting that Paris is under contract through 2030.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will complete regular-season SEC play on Saturday, March 7th on the road against Ole Miss. The contest between bottom-third conference teams could be the second-to-last game of the year for USC.

Tip-off has been set for 1:00 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the action available via streaming.



South Carolina (12-18, 3-14) will enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak. Ole Miss (12-18, 4-13) lost on Tuesday to Vanderbilt in a close matchup.

