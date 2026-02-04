The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's loss to Texas

In the 3-2-1, we aim to identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. However, with the Gamecocks falling on the road against Texas on Tuesday, the positives and negatives will flip.

Lamont Paris’ team moved to 11-12 overall on the season and 2-8 in SEC play, as Sean Miller’s Longhorns came out on top, 84-75.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Three Negatives

Poor post play



South Carolina did a pretty good job of attacking the basket at times in this game (more on that later), but the team’s overall effort in the painted area—especially from the team’s bigs—wasn’t a good one.



Freshman EJ Walker, in his first start, battled and added eight points on 4-for-5 shooting. However, the Gamecocks totaled just 20 points and six rebounds in 40 minutes from their post players. Nordin Kapic and Jordan Butler didn’t play, and Christ Essandoko and Hayden Assemian both got yanked after one short stint.



The total rebounding numbers favored Texas in a big way, 40-25. Specifically, the Gamecocks couldn’t keep Matas Vokietaitis and Dailyn Swain from setting up shop down low. The big men finished the game with 19 rebounds. They also scored 34 points, with almost all of them coming in the paint or from the free throw line.



Groundhog Day was Monday, but Tuesday’s repeat performance of “not good enough in the paint” would have been enough to make Bill Murray’s eye start twitching.

Foul play



In the first half, South Carolina defended Texas really well from an efficiency standpoint. The Gamecocks limited the Longhorns to just over 30% shooting. They forced five hard-fought turnovers; three of them came in live-ball situations, and the Gamecocks efficiently got six points on those three possessions.



Where things went awry on defense, though, was that Carolina couldn’t keep their hands to themselves. In the opening 20 minutes, USC committed 13 fouls. Texas took 21 free throws in the first half and picked up 13 free points. Five Gamecocks were in early foul trouble, and Elijah Strong got four in his first 10 minutes on the floor, forcing head coach Lamont Paris into some unplanned rotation adjustments.



Following the intermission, the defense wasn’t as good, and the fouling continued. For the game, Texas took 36 free throws. They made a solid 80.6% of those freebies, too, giving the offense 29 easy points.



Combining the Gamecocks’ issues in the paint and with fouls, Matas Vokietaitis and Dailyn Swain each drew five shooting fouls in the lane.

Inconsistency on both ends



South Carolina had a solid first half on defense, outside of an issue with fouls. The offense, though, could only muster 31 points. As the offense improved somewhat in the second half, the defense cratered, with Texas registering a 50-40-90 efficiency effort after halftime.



Some of the inconsistency stemmed from the Gamecocks consistently getting whipped on the glass. Texas won the rebounding battle, 40-25. The Longhorns pulled down 17 offensive rebounds, too.



On offense, Meechie Johnson was great, setting a new career-high with 35 points, and it is a shame that can’t be celebrated more. The rest of the offense provided 40 points, and while no one was particularly bad on that end, no one could consistently be the “running mate” for Johnson.



Defensively, the paint was a problem. The Gamecocks had no answers for Swain and Vokietaitis, who combined for 34 points on just 19 shots. They also gave up too many good looks, including three open triples from Cam Heide.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

Two Positives

Marvelous Meechie



Some nights, Meechie Johnson just has “it.” Those who watch Gamecock basketball understand what that means. Whatever “it” is, No. 5 had it on Tuesday.



The sixth-year senior started the game 6-for-9 from the field for 15 points. He then got cold to start the second period, missing three shots in the opening two minutes. However, he bounced back to continue leading the Carolina offense.



For the game, Johnson had a career-high 35 points on 12-for-21 shooting. He was also part of a strong night from the stripe, as he made 10 shots from the foul line.



The Gamecocks got some juice from EJ Walker and Elijah Strong at times, but Meechie Johnson was why they were in the game against Texas.

Coaching variation



If the offense looked a little different on Tuesday night, it’s because it was a little different. Lamont Paris tinkered with a few things in his game plan.



South Carolina made a concentrated effort to take more shots from inside. Paris also utilized more pick-and-roll than normal, trading in some (not all) of the usual pick-and-pop perimeter game to try to unlock something attacking the basket. At times, the adjustments yielded positive results.



Unfortunately, the total point output wasn’t much different than the team’s SEC average. Two made 3-pointers isn’t enough, even with an inside-heavy plan of attack. In part because of that, South Carolina scored 75 points, despite shooting 50% from the field.



Even on defense, Paris deployed some zone looks against Texas. The move didn’t seem to work particularly well—especially as it pertained to keeping Cam Heide from making open shots from the corner—but it was another attempt at switching things up from a coaching perspective.



In a season in which not much has worked out, it feels like a positive when the team tries new things, even if they don’t work exceptionally well.

On3 APP! Get GamecockCentral notifications

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Is it time to unleash the youngsters?

Barring a miraculous run through the SEC Tournament, the 2025-2026 South Carolina basketball season is surviving on borrowed time. There are eight regular-season games remaining and then the trip to Nashville.



At this point, there has to be at least one eye on the future. With that, the Gamecocks might consider getting the youngsters some extra run.



To be clear, this should not come by removing Meechie Johnson and other seniors from prominent roles. However, it will only help next year’s team to have young players with potential see their roles increase in some fashion.



Eli Ellis, EJ Walker, Hayden Assemian, and Grant Polk are freshmen who have played real minutes this season. If they return next season–and in the era of the transfer portal, that “if” is key—they would be better prepared for their sophomore season with more chances down the stretch. Will they get them? We will see.

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Saturday, February 7th. The Gamecocks will return home for a matchup with the Missouri Tigers.

Tip-off will be at 1:00 p.m. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

South Carolina (11-11, 2-7) will enter the contest having lost four in a row. Missouri (15-7, 5-4) won their last time out and is coming off a Bye.