The 3-2-1: Three negatives, two positives, and one lingering question from South Carolina basketball's loss to Vanderbilt

In the 3-2-1, we typically identify three positives, two negatives, and one lingering question following South Carolina basketball’s latest time on the court. However, with the Gamecocks’ SEC-opening loss to Vanderbilt, the negatives and positives will switch.

On Saturday at Colonial Life Arena, Carolina fell by a score of 83-71 against the No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores.

Three Negatives

Defense



For most of the season, South Carolina’s defense has been inconsistent. That continued against Vanderbilt. Even with two key contributors out (including leading scorer Duke Miles), the Commodores managed 83 points on better than 50% shooting and higher than 40% from outside.



It isn’t often that a player with nine total field goal attempts can be described as having dominated a game, but that is what Tyler Tanner did for Vandy. The visiting point guard was nearly unstoppable when working with a screen. He was a maestro in the pick-and-roll, and the Gamecocks had no answer once he touched the paint. USC defenders couldn’t hang with roll men or pop players, as Tanner found teammates for 14 assists. He wriggled his way to 10 free throw attempts of his own, finishing with 19 total points.



The Gamecocks rarely force many turnovers, but they only took the ball away seven times against Vanderbilt. Just four were live-ball steals. Though not a turnovers stat, USC didn’t block any shots. That certainly didn’t help the winning cause.



Despite trailing by double digits late in the game, South Carolina didn’t try pressing until the game was virtually out of hand.

The lid returned



Despite a strong shooting performance against Albany to close non-conference play, South Carolina’s struggles from the perimeter returned on Saturday. For the ninth time in the last 11 games, Lamont Paris’ team shot under 30% on 3-point jumpers.



Myles Stute had a good showing, canning a trio of triples for the third game in a row. The team made four 3-point field goals in a row late in the first half, but other than that, the team shot 3-for-24 from outside.



Some of that, according to Paris, was a product of less-than-ideal shot selection. He argued that his team “settled” on several possessions.



Not helping matters, the Gamecocks only had a small group of players who had any success moving the basketball. The starting guards of Meechie Johnson, Kobe Knox, and Mike Sharavjamts combined for a solid 12 assists. The rest of the team had just three.

Battle on the boards



In high-level basketball contests, one of the most telling stats in the box score is the rebounding margin. Typically, when teams pull down more boards than the other team, they wind up with more possessions, and that happened against the Commodores. Possessions, obviously, directly correlate to winning games. Against Vanderbilt, South Carolina lost that rebounding battle, 37-25, and fewer overall possessions.



No Gamecock had more than six rebounds, and Myles Stute was the only player to pull down more than four.



In five games against power conference opponents this season, South Carolina has lost the rebounding battle four times. It is no coincidence that they have yet to win a game against solid competition.

Two Positives

Ball security



One of the only reasons South Carolina kept the margin somewhat competitive on Saturday was their ball security. The Gamecocks only surrendered the basketball four times. That was the team’s second-lowest turnover total this season.



Meechie Johnson had a very high usage rate against Vandy, and he turned the ball over three times. The rest of the team combined for just one (Kobe Knox).



Taking care of the basketball kept the Gamecocks somewhat in the game. The ‘Dores finished the contest with just four total points off turnovers, and that fact was why the USC offense took more total shot attempts despite getting out-rebounded heavily.

No quit



With so many things not going South Carolina’s way on Saturday, it would have been easy to quit. However, that did not happen.



The Gamecocks were not able to push back into the lead, but they did trim a 12-point lead to just four. Even when the Commodores regained control of the game and pushed ahead by 18, the Carolina players on the floor played hard.



Playing hard doesn’t eliminate the sting of losing by double digits, at home, in conference play. However, if USC is going to have any chance of relevance in the SEC this season, they will need that type of effort to continue.

One Lingering Question and What’s Next

Are there any other cards to play on offense?

South Carolina entered the season expecting to be a team that did a lot of damage from behind the 3-point arc. The Gamecocks appeared to be a team built to take and make outside jumpers. They’ve certainly done a lot of the “taking” this season, but they are making under 31% of those attempts.

Contrastingly, USC has been a top-25 team from inside the arc virtually all season. The offense also makes its free throws at an elite rate whenever players earn trips to the stripe.



Could a more concentrated effort to attack the paint—both with bigs down low and with driving and cutting guards—change the offense’s fortunes? Maybe. Lamont Paris hasn’t seemed ready to shift his offensive philosophy too much. However, he has mentioned that he would like his team to play with more aggression.

Could that be the next card he plays to attempt to turn things around in Columbia?

What’s Next?

South Carolina will continue SEC play on Tuesday, January 6th on the road against the LSU Tigers. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. (Eastern). ESPNU will once again handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.

