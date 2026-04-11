South Carolina basketball alum earns standard contract with hometown NBA team

There’s only one day left in the NBA regular season, set to conclude Sunday night, but for former South Carolina guard AJ Lawson, it might as well be Christmas morning.

The Toronto Raptors converted Lawson, a native of the Greater Toronto Area, from a two-way contract to a standard contract ahead of the Raptors’ regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets. A two-way contract allows NBA players to split time between the NBA and a franchise’s G League affiliate, while a standard contract binds a player to the franchise’s 15-man roster.

Lawson spent three seasons with the Gamecocks from 2018-21. The three-year starter earned a career average of 14.2 points per game alongside two assists and four rebounds. Lawson earned preseason All-SEC honors during his time with South Carolina.

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Lawson spent the majority of the 2025-26 NBA season with the Raptors’ G-League affiliate, Raptors 905. During his time with the 905, Lawson averaged a team-high 21.6 points per game in 36 starts. Lawson earned All-G League second team honors for his performances. He also appeared in the G-League “Next Up” game during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

The six-foot-six-inch guard earning a standard contract comes as no surprise. In the Raptors’ Friday night loss to the Knicks, Lawson was the first player off the bench. He logged a season-high 22 minutes, scoring five points alongside six rebounds and an assist.

In total, Lawson has appeared in 23 games during the 2025-26 season, averaging four points and 1.9 rebounds per game in his second season with the Raptors. He is joined by fellow former South Carolina Gamecock and Raptors lottery pick Collin Murray-Boyles.

Toronto closes its regular season on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. on NBA League Pass. From a playoff perspective, the Raptors’ future remains unknown. Toronto sits tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference with the Orlando Magic in seventh. A win on Sunday can clinch the Raptors’ playoff berth. However, a loss puts them at risk of the NBA Play-In Tournament between the No. 7-10 seeds.

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