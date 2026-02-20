Comparing South Carolina basketball's analytics numbers to the rest of the SEC

South Carolina basketball has not had a banner year. The Gamecocks are 11-15 overall and 2-11 in Southeastern Conference play. Against all power conference opponents, USC is 2-15 this season.

Earlier this season, GamecockCentral.com took weekly looks at the team’s analytics rankings, especially from a national perspective. However, with power conference teams owning significantly more difficult strength of schedules than their mid-major counterparts, those rankings weren’t changing much.

However, a look at South Carolina’s place in the SEC could provide a clearer picture of where the 2025-2026 Gamecocks stand.

Let’s take a look at Lamont Paris’ team’s rankings from three major college basketball analytics publications — Ken Pomeroy’s KenPom rankings, Evan Miyakawa’s data from EvanMiya.com, and Bart Torvik’s T-Rank numbers — and compare them to USC’s numbers from the previous week and to the rest of the SEC, at large.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Offensively, all three analytics gurus rank South Carolina as the worst team in the SEC. In fact, the numbers aren’t particularly close. KenPom (-15), EvanMiya (-30), and the T-Rank (-19) all list the Gamecocks pretty far down the national ranks from the No. 15 SEC offense (either Ole Miss or Mississippi State, depending on which outlet one chooses).

Per all three analytics outlets, Alabama leads in the conference in offensive efficiency. In KenPom’s offensive efficiency numbers, the Gamecocks trail the Crimson Tide by 114 national ranking positions. Miyakawa has the discrepancy at 112 spots, and the number is 119 for Torvik.

The defensive numbers are a little better. The Gamecocks are the No. 11 team in Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency, they are 12th per Torvik, and they are 14th in Miyakawa’s defensive hierarchy. Making comparisons simpler, Florida is the head of the class in the SEC defensively, according to all three analytics models. Likewise, all three have Oklahoma sitting at the bottom.

In KenPom, they are 81 national spots from the top SEC team (Florida at No. 4) and 76 away from the bottom SEC squad (Oklahoma at No. 161). EvanMiya says Carolina is 104 national positions below SEC-leading Florida and 49 national slots better than SEC basement-dwellers, Oklahoma. There is an 89-spot gap between South Carolina and Florida, according to Torvik, and an 85-spot difference between the USC defense and Oklahoma’s.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

Each analytics model has more to offer than just offensive and defensive efficiency numbers.

Ken Pomeroy says that the Gamecocks have underperformed in the win-loss column compared to their advanced stats. Carolina is the third-worst team in the SEC and 344th-worst team nationally in “luck rating.” That means that Lamont Paris’ team likely should have won another game or two on the schedule. Instead, they have found way to lose more often than the numbers say they should.

Miyakawa ranks players, too. According to his BPR numbers, the Gamecocks have just two of the top 100 players in the SEC. Meechie Johnson (55) and Mike Sharavjamts (61) are the only South Carolina players rated inside the top 102. Kobe Knox (103) is the only other Gamecock to hold positive ratings in both offensive and defensive BPR. Because of that, he ranks USC’s roster as college basketball’s 97th-best collection of talent. That is 35 spots lower than the SEC’s 15th-ranked team, Ole Miss.

Wins above bubble (WAB) is a stat that shows how close a particular team is to the cutoff line for at-large NCAA Tournament bids. South Carolina is last in the conference in Torvik’s version of WAB with a -5.3. That means that the Gamecocks would still be below his at-large cutoff, even had they won five of the games they lost. 11 SEC teams own positive WAB numbers this season. Torvik also has Carolina as the worst offensive rebounding team in the league and the fourth-worst defensive rebounding group.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!