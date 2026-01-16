South Carolina basketball falls back down analytics hierarchy following pair of losses

South Carolina basketball followed up a strong conference play victory over LSU with an 0-2 showing over the last week. The Gamecocks dropped a close contest to the Georgia Bulldogs before getting absolutely blasted by the Arkansas Razorbacks. The team’s 10-7 overall record includes a 1-3 mark in SEC play and 1-7 record against power conference opponents.

But what does the analytics data say about South Carolina basketball?

Throughout the season, GamecockCentral will compile the data points and rankings from three major college basketball analytics publications — Ken Pomeroy’s KenPom rankings, Evan Miyakawa’s data from EvanMiya.com, and Bart Torvik’s T-Rank numbers — and compare them to USC’s numbers from the previous week and to the rest of the SEC, at large.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

Two weeks into conference play, the Gamecocks are 1-3 with 14 SEC opponents remaining until the conference tournament. A solid showing in the country’s deepest league likely would grant any team an NCAA Tournament berth. However, another year like the 2024-2025 campaign, and South Carolina will be at home again in March.

The analytics picture is becoming clearer, and the gurus are good at what they do. Let’s take a look at Carolina’s metrics through the team’s first 17 games, as of contests finished on the night of January 15th.

South Carolina’s spot in the rankings from KenPom dropped from last week. Dropping a winnable home contest and losing in blowout fashion on the road caused the Gamecocks to fall 16 positions to No. 85. The team’s offensive efficiency numbers endured an eight-spot drop to No. 81. Defensively, thanks to 108 points allowed against Arkansas, Carolina slipped to 92nd, representing a 10-slot dip.

Evan Miyakawa’s EvanMiya ratings pushed Lamont Paris’ team down considerably. In the last week, USC dropped 17 positions to No. 100 in the overall rankings. It was a similar story on both ends of the floor. South Carolina fell six spots on offense to No. 89 and 22 spots on defense to No. 116. Just two Gamecocks, Mike Sharavjamts (44) and Meechie Johnson (59) earned spots on the SEC top 100.

As expected, Bart Torvik’s T-Rank didn’t rank South Carolina as high this week. From last week, USC fell 10 spots overall to No. 87, five on offense to No. 92, and 18 on defense to No. 93. USC still has a Wins Above Bubble (WAB) rating in negative territory. That is significant, as just two at-large teams made the NCAA Tournament last year with a negative WAB, while all but eight positive WAB teams went dancing.

As those numbers relate to the rest of the SEC, South Carolina is 16th out of 16 in overall ranking according to both Ken Pomeroy and Evan Miyakawa. Bart Torvik lists the team at No. 15 in the league, ahead of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Offensively, Carolina ranks 16th (last) in the league according to EvanMiya, 15th according to KenPom, and 14th in the T-Rank. The gurus don’t quite align on the team’s place on defense, either, as Pomeroy slots the Gamecocks as the SEC’s 14th team in defensive efficiency (ahead of Oklahoma and Texas), Miyakawa says they are 15th (ahead of Oklahoma), and Torvik ranks them 12th (ahead of Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas, and LSU).

Join GamecockCentral now for $1 your first two days and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

The Gamecocks will play twice over the next week, with one game at home and one on the road.

On Saturday, January 17th, South Carolina will be on the road against the Auburn Tigers. Tip-off will be at 6:00 p.m. (Eastern) at Neville Arena. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the game available via streaming. Auburn is not in this week’s AP top 25, but the Tigers were in the “also receiving votes” section of the poll.

Then, on Tuesday, January 21st, the Gamecocks will return home to Colonial Life Arena. The Oklahoma Sooners will be in town for a 7:00 p.m. showdown. SEC Network and the ESPN app will again make the game available.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!