Lopsided losses put large dent in South Carolina basketball analytics numbers

South Carolina basketball had its worst week of the season last week. The Texas A&M Aggies smacked the Gamecocks in a worse-than-the-score-indicated 92-69 contest. Then, the Florida Gators came to Colonial Life Arena and gave USC the program’s worst SEC loss ever, 95-48. The defeats dropped Lamont Paris’ team to 11-10 overall and 2-6 in SEC play.

But what does the analytics data say about South Carolina basketball?

Throughout the season, GamecockCentral will compile the data points and rankings from three major college basketball analytics publications — Ken Pomeroy’s KenPom rankings, Evan Miyakawa’s data from EvanMiya.com, and Bart Torvik’s T-Rank numbers — and compare them to USC’s numbers from the previous week and to the rest of the SEC, at large.

A month into conference play, the Gamecocks are 2-6 with 10 SEC opponents remaining until the conference tournament. A solid showing in the country’s deepest league would have granted any team an NCAA Tournament berth, but with how the season has gone, that feels like an extreme long shot for South Carolina.

The analytics picture is becoming clearer, and the gurus are good at what they do. Let’s take a look at Carolina’s metrics through the team’s first 21 games, as of contests finished on the night of January 29th.

South Carolina’s spot in the rankings from KenPom dropped 15 spots from this time a week ago. Offensively, one not-so-good showing and another awful one pushed the Gamecocks down 18 positions to No. 100 in the KenPom offensive efficiency rankings. The defense was bad this week, too, and the metrics reflect that. A 12-spot drop moved USC to 84th nationally.

Evan Miyakawa’s EvanMiya ratings for the Gamecocks tanked by 20 spots over the last seven days. Now No. 105 overall, South Carolina holds spots at No. 104 (-15) on offense and No. 106 (-15) on defense. Mike Sharavjamts (48th) and Meechie Johnson (59th) are the only two USC representatives in Miyakawa’s SEC top 100.

For Bart Torvik, the Gamecocks’ fall was even larger. Down 21 from this time last week, South Carolina is 93rd nationally. On offense, Lamont Paris’ group is No. 114 in the country. Defensively, they rank as the nation’s No. 93 team. Those are 28-spot and 22-spot slides, respectively.

As those numbers relate to the rest of the SEC, South Carolina ranks 16th out of 16 according to the overall analytics from Pomeroy, Miyakawa, and Torvik. While the numbers are somewhat close to 15th for KenPom and the T-Rank, Miyakawa lists the Gamecocks over 30 positions lower than the next SEC squad.

KenPom slots Carolina in at No. 15 on offense, ahead of just Mississippi State, and Torvik has USC at No. 14 offensively, ahead of MSU and Ole Miss. Miyakawa ranks the Gamecocks dead last in offensive efficiency.

On defense, the numbers are slightly better, even though they are worse than last week. South Carolina is 12th in KenPom (ahead of Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, and LSU), 13th in the T-Rank (ahead of Oklahoma, Texas, and LSU), and 15th in EvanMiya’s metrics (ahead of Oklahoma).

The Gamecocks will play twice over the next week, with one game at home and the other on the road.

On Saturday, January 31st, South Carolina will host the LSU Tigers. In a rematch of one of the Gamecocks’ only two SEC wins, the Bayou Bengals will be in town for a game that has been moved up due to potential winter weather. Tip-off has been set for 1:00 p.m. There will be no traditional television broadcast, but SEC Network+ will carry the game via streaming. LSU is tied for last place in the conference with Oklahoma, the other team that Carolina beat this season.

Then, on Tuesday, February 3rd, the Gamecocks will be in Austin for a date with the Texas Longhorns. The Moody Center-hosted contest will begin at 7:00 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network and the ESPN app will again make the game available. Like LSU, Texas remains unranked. However, the Longhorns have three ranked wins over the past three weeks and three tight losses to good teams.

