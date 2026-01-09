South Carolina takes big step forward in analytics metrics heading into third conference game

South Carolina basketball won for the first time this season against a power conference opponent on Tuesday, as the Gamecocks moved to 1-1 in SEC play with a road win over the LSU Tigers. The team’s 10-5 overall record now includes a 1-3 mark against NET Quad 1 teams.

But what does the analytics data say about South Carolina basketball?

Throughout the season, GamecockCentral will compile the data points and rankings from three major college basketball analytics publications — Ken Pomeroy’s KenPom rankings, Evan Miyakawa’s data from EvanMiya.com, and Bart Torvik’s T-Rank numbers — and compare them to USC’s numbers from the previous week and to the rest of the SEC, at large.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

A week into conference play, the Gamecocks are 1-1 with 16 SEC opponents remaining until the conference tournament. A solid showing in the country’s deepest league likely would grant any team an NCAA Tournament berth. However, another year like the 2024-2025 campaign, and South Carolina will be at home again in March.

The analytics picture is becoming clearer, and the gurus are good at what they do. Let’s take a look at Carolina’s metrics through the team’s first 15 games, as of contests finished on the night of January 8th.

South Carolina’s spot in the rankings from KenPom improved drastically from last week. In fact, the Gamecocks moved up 16 spots from last week to No. 69. That is the team’s highest standing in the major analytics rankings. A huge first half against LSU helped shift the offensive metrics up 15 spots to No. 73 nationally. Defensively, KenPom’s metrics like Carolina as the 82nd-best team in the country. That is the same mark as this time a week ago.

The improvements weren’t quite as dramatic in Evan Miyakawa’s EvanMiya ratings. South Carolina’s overall rankings shifted ahead nine spots to No. 83 in the country. The offense saw a big jump of 16 spots to 76th, but the defense saw just a moderate, three-spot improvement to No. 94. Mike Sharavjamts (No. 32) and Meechie Johnson (No. 65) are the only two players on the SEC top 100.

The biggest analytics jump came for South Carolina’s T-Rank from Bart Torvik. South Carolina slid up 25 22 spots to No. 77 in the country. A big leap offensively (105 to 87) and another on defense (93 to 75) were responsible for the rankings ascension. USC still has a Wins Above Bubble (WAB) rating in negative territory. That is significant, as just two at-large teams made the NCAA Tournament last year with a negative WAB, while all but eight positive WAB teams went dancing.

As those numbers relate to the rest of the SEC, South Carolina is 16th out of 16 in overall ranking according to Evan Miyakawa. Ken Pomeroy lists the team at No. 15 in the league, ahead of the Ole Miss Rebels. Bart Torvik is higher on Lamont Paris’ group, ranking them 13th overall in the SEC, ahead of Ole Miss, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Oklahoma Sooners.

According to both KenPom and Torvik, Carolina is 14th in the conference in offensive efficiency, tracking ahead of both Mississippi schools. EvanMiya has the Gamecocks at 15th, ahead of Ole Miss. Defensively, 12th place belongs to USC according to Pomeroy, ahead of Missouri, Auburn, Oklahoma, and Texas. Miyakawa says South Carolina is 14th, ahead of Texas and Oklahoma. Torvik likes Lamont Paris’ defense better, ranking it 10th, in front of Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Texas, Auburn, and Oklahoma.

The Gamecocks will play twice over the next week, with one game at home and one on the road.

On Saturday, January 10th, South Carolina will host the Georgia Bulldogs at Colonial Life Arena. Tip-off will be at 2:00 p.m. ESPN2 will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the game available via streaming. UGA is the No. 18 team in the AP poll this week.

Then, on Tuesday, Wednesday, January 14th, the Gamecocks will travel to Fayetteville for a matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks. That contest will tip at 9:00 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network and the ESPN app will make the game available. The Hogs are 15th in the current AP poll, but that could change before the matchup.

