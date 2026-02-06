Despite 0-2 week, South Carolina basketball analytics numbers see minimal movement

South Carolina basketball went 0-2 over the last week, losing to LSU and Texas, two other teams in the bottom half of the SEC. The Gamecocks fell at home in overtime to the Tigers and dropped a road contest against the Longhorns by nine. The defeats moved Carolina’s losing streak to four games in a row and seven of eight. USC is now 11-12 overall and 2-8 in the SEC.

But what does the analytics data say about South Carolina basketball?

Throughout the season, GamecockCentral will compile the data points and rankings from three major college basketball analytics publications — Ken Pomeroy’s KenPom rankings, Evan Miyakawa’s data from EvanMiya.com, and Bart Torvik’s T-Rank numbers — and compare them to USC’s numbers from the previous week and to the rest of the SEC, at large.

A month into conference play, the Gamecocks are 2-8 with eight SEC opponents remaining until the conference tournament. A solid showing in the country’s deepest league would have granted any team an NCAA Tournament berth, but with how the season has gone, South Carolina’s only shot at postseason play would have to come via a miraculous run through the SEC Tournament.

The analytics picture is becoming clearer, and the gurus are good at what they do. Let’s take a look at Carolina’s metrics through the team’s first 23 games, as of contests finished on February 5th.

Despite the two losses, South Carolina’s spot in the rankings from KenPom dropped just one position from this time a week ago. Offensively, two average performances actually pushed the Gamecocks up nine spots to No. 91 in the KenPom offensive efficiency rankings. The defense wasn’t very good this week, and the metrics reflect that. A seven-spot drop moved USC to 91st nationally.

Evan Miyakawa’s EvanMiya ratings for the Gamecocks tanked by 20 spots last week but moved up slightly (+3) this week. Now No. 102 overall, South Carolina holds spots at No. 97 (+7) on offense and No. 122 (-16) on defense. Meechie Johnson (54th) and Mike Sharavjamts (64th) are the only two USC representatives in Miyakawa’s SEC top 100.

For Bart Torvik, the Gamecocks shifted down two spots to No. 95 overall. On offense, Lamont Paris’ group is No. 100 in the country, a 14-team jump from a week ago. Defensively, they also rank as the nation’s No. 100 team. That represents a 7-spot drop.

As those numbers relate to the rest of the SEC, South Carolina ranks 16th out of 16 according to the overall analytics from Pomeroy, Miyakawa, and Torvik. While the numbers are somewhat close to 15th for KenPom, the T-Rank has USC 15 spots lower than the 15th-ranked SEC team, and Miyakawa lists the Gamecocks 30 positions lower than the next SEC squad.

KenPom slots Carolina in at No. 15 on offense, ahead of just Mississippi State, and Torvik has USC at No. 14 offensively, ahead of MSU and Ole Miss. Miyakawa ranks the Gamecocks dead last in offensive efficiency.

On defense, the numbers are slightly better, even though they are worse than last week. South Carolina is 13th in the T-Rank (ahead of Oklahoma, Texas, and LSU), 14th in KenPom (ahead of Oklahoma and Texas), and 15th in EvanMiya’s metrics (ahead of Oklahoma).

The Gamecocks will play just once over the next week.

On Saturday, February 7th, South Carolina will host the Missouri Tigers. A 1:00 p.m. Colonial Life Arena tip, the game will broadcast on SEC Network and stream on the ESPN app. Missouri is 5-4 in SEC play but has just two wins on the road all season.

Then, the Gamecocks will enter a Bye. Lamont Paris’ team will not see the floor again until they travel to Alabama next weekend.

