South Carolina basketball promotes Carey Rich to new position

South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris’ first hire in 2022 was Carey Rich. The former Gamecock player nicknamed “The Captain” joined Paris’ staff with eyes set on improving the program’s in-state relationships. His title was Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

That title is changing.

According to a release on Friday, South Carolina is promoting Rich to be the program’s Director of Player Personnel and Relations.

Based on his coaching profile on GamecocksOnline, “Rich is responsible for assisting in managing roster operations and supporting student-athlete development while serving as a key liaison between players, coaching staff, and internal/external stakeholders.” He also plays a role in recruiting, player support, program culture management, and NIL/revenue-sharing.

Rich is heading into year five as a full-time assistant on Paris’ Gamecock staff. His promotion follows multiple other offseason coaching moves, as Bob Donewald Jr., Steve Smith, and Sam Dekker joined the program in place of outgoing assistants Eddie Shannon and Will Bailey.

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A Columbia native, Rich won a state championship as a guard at CA Johnson High School. He missed a year of high school ball, though, and only pulled down one offer from the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Rich won the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year award at Western Carolina and transferred to South Carolina the next offseason. Following an NCAA-mandated redshirt in the pre-transfer portal days, Rich stepped in as a starter.

Rich posted 784 career points and dished out 340 assists in 79 games at South Carolina. He wore multiple garnet and black hats in the point guard role for the Gamecocks. His 5.16 assists-per-game average in the 1993-94 season is the seventh-best in program history. Then, in the ’94-95 campaign, he led the team with 13.4 points per game. Earning his nickname, Rich was a team captain in both his junior and senior seasons.

For his career, Rich owned a 4.34 assists-per-game average and 1.61 steals-per-game average. Those numbers are good for fifth and sixth, respectively, in South Carolina basketball history. In 2018, the Southeastern Conference honored Rich as an SEC Legend.

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When his playing days ended, Rich continued to make an impact, both in Columbia and on the Gamecocks. His involvement with high school basketball in the Palmetto State made Lamont Paris’ initial decision to hire Rich an easy one.

Since joining the Carolina coaching staff, Rich has done exactly what he was hired to do.

Rich has rebuilt some previously burned bridges between the program and prominent in-state high schools. He also helped land big-time in-state recruits like GG Jackson and Collin Murray-Boyles. Rich’s influence helped convince transfer portal players from the state to return home, most notably Ta’Lon Cooper.

Rich was part of the 2023-2024 coaching staff that tied the program record for wins (26) and tied for second place in the SEC, en route to an NCAA Tournament berth.