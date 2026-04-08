Former South Carolina basketball assistant becomes top lieutenant at North Carolina

South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris is in the process of retooling his team, both from player personnel and coaching perspectives. Meanwhile, a long list of other teams are doing the same. One such program is former ACC rival North Carolina.

The Tar Heels hired NBA champion Michael Malone as the team’s new head coach earlier this week. Now, InsideCarolina’s Greg Barnes is reporting that Malone is finalizing a deal with his new top assistant. According to the report, former Gamecock assistant Chuck Martin will be Malone’s top lieutenant in Chapel Hill.

Martin spent the last two years at Arkansas under head coach John Calipari. Before that, he was with Calipari for one season at Kentucky. Martin made other assistant coaching stops at Oregon, Indiana, Memphis (with Calipari), St. John’s, Drexel, UMass, and Manhattan.

He also had a five-year stint as the head coach at Marist and a one-year job as a scout for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin and Malone coached together as assistants at Manhattan under head coach Bobby Gonzalez.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

In Columbia, he spent five seasons as an assistant under Frank Martin, joining the South Carolina program immediately after the Gamecocks’ Final Four run. With him on staff, USC finished in the top six of the SEC twice, including one top-four effort.

Chuck Martin served under the generic title of “assistant coach” for four seasons with the Gamecocks. However, in his last year, he worked under the title of “associate head coach.”

Martin has been a well-respected assistant for decades, and he is an ace recruiter. He is expected to take point on several transfer portal recruiting efforts for UNC, including one for a player South Carolina has been involved with, as well. Martin was a major reason why Arkansas signed back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes the last two years.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!