South Carolina basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 12

Allisha Gray hit a game-winner, and A’ja Wilson is making a run at her WNBA scoring record. Catch up on all the action in this week’s Gamecocks in the WNBA.

Atlanta Dream (18-10)

Allisha Gray

28 games (28 starts), 33.0 mpg, 19.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.5 spg

at Dallas (82-81 win): 34 minutes*, 25 points, 2 assists, steal

vs Seattle (98-89 win): 31 minutes*, 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Madina Okot

27 games (2 starts), 9.6 mpg, 6.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 60.9 FG%

at Dallas (82-81 win): 3 minutes, rebound

vs Seattle (98-89 win): DNP – CD

Te-Hina Paopao

24 games (1 start), 12.5 mpg, 3.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 36.7 3P%

at Dallas (82-81 win): – DNP -Right leg

vs Seattle (98-89 win): DNP – Right leg

Gray began the week by hitting the game-winner against Dallas. She ended the week by announcing her own Nike sunglasses.

Okot is second in the league in field goal percentage, but since Brionna Jones returned from injury, Okot’s playing time has vanished. Paopao has now missed four consecutive games with a leg injury.

This week:

Monday, August 3 vs Las Vegas (7:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)

Wednesday, August 5 vs Phoenix (7:00 ET, League Pass)

Friday, August 7 at Washington (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Questions about this story? Chris Wellbaum is discussing it with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Chicago Sky (11-18)

Kamilla Cardoso

28 games (28 starts), 26.4 mpg, 14.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.6 bpg

vs Connecticut (94-88 win): 21 minutes*, 26 points, 6 rebounds, assist, steal

vs Las Vegas (84-83 win): 26 minutes*, 8 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, steal, block

Cardoso is fifth in the league in field goal percentage and having a career season. She didn’t score much against Las Vegas, but the Sky finally got a close win. Cardoso moved into fifth place on Chicago’s career rebounding list.

This week:

Monday, August 3 vs Phoenix (9:00 ET, USA)

Wednesday, August 5 vs Los Angeles (9:00 ET, USA

Saturday, August 8 vs Indiana (3:30 ET, ABC)

Golden State Valkyries (20-9)

Laeticia Amihere

25 games, 11.5 mpg, 3.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.7 bpg

at Phoenix (91-89 loss): 13 minutes, 12 points, 2 rebounds

vs Toronto (96-79 win): 5 minutes, rebound, assist

Amihere had an efficient 12 points in 13 minutes against Phoenix, but Golden State lost. She then only played five minutes in the rout of Toronto.

This week:

Tuesday, August 4 vs Toronto (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Friday, August 7 at Dallas (9:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, August 9 at Los Angeles (7:00 ET, ESPN)

Indiana Fever (19-11)

Aliyah Boston

27 games (27 starts), 26.8 mpg, 16.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.1 bpg, 1.3 spg, 44.4 3PT%

at Seattle (105-95 win): 11 minutes*, 11 points, 2 rebounds, assist, steal

at Portland (112-98 win): 30 minutes*, 14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks

at Minnesota (108-100 loss): 33 minutes*, 15 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Bree Hall (Developmental player)

2 games, 5.5 minutes, 2.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg

at Seattle (105-95 win): Inactive

at Portland (112-98 win): Inactive

at Minnesota (108-100 loss): Inactive

Tyasha Harris

25 games (4 starts), 14.7 mpg, 3.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 2.3 apg

at Seattle (105-95 win): 12 minutes, 2 assists, rebound

at Portland (112-98 win): 10 minutes, 2 points, 2 assists, rebound

at Minnesota (108-100 loss): 10 minutes, 2 points, assist

Raven Johnson

28 games, 12.0 mpg, 3.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.4 apg

at Seattle (105-95 win): DNP – CD

at Portland (112-98 win): 1 minute, no stats

at Minnesota (108-100 loss): 4 minutes, 2 points

In the second quarter against Seattle, Boston got tangled up and fell on her right knee. She left the game and did not return. She’s been on the availability report since then, but seems to be fine.

Harris had a quiet week, but it wasn’t enough for Johnson to get a chance. She picked up the first DNP-CD of her rookie campaign and barely played the rest of the week.

This week:

Thursday, August 6 vs Las Vegas (7:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Saturday, August 8 at Chicago (3:30 ET, ABC)

Las Vegas Aces (20-9)

Ta’Niya Latson (Developmental player)

1 game, 3.6 mpg, 2.0 ppg (with Las Vegas)

10 games, 5.0 mpg, 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.3 apg (with Los Angeles)

vs Portland (98-83 win): 4 minutes, 2 points

vs New York (104-99 win): Inactive

at Chicago (84-83 loss): Inactive

A’ja Wilson

27 games (27 starts), 31.8 mpg, 26.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.0 bpg, 1.6 spg, 43.8 3PT%

vs Portland (98-83 win): 30 minutes*, 28 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

vs New York (104-99 win): 36 minutes*, 33 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, steal

at Chicago (84-83 loss): 34 minutes*, 36 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, steal

Don’t look now, but Wilson has started playing GOAT basketball again. She moved into 13th on the all-time scoring list and is averaging 26.77 points per game. In 2024, when she set the record for points and points per game, Wilson averaged 26.87 points. She had her seventh career 30/10/5 game, tying Candace Parker for the most in WNBA history, and her 32nd career 30-point double-double, 15 more than anyone else.

Also in Las Vegas, against Portland, Latson was activated for the first time since joining the Aces. She got her first basket on a breakaway layup.

This week:

Monday, August 3 at Atlanta (7:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)

Thursday, August 6 at Indiana (7:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Saturday, August 8 at Minnesota (1:00 ET, CBS)

Sunday, August 9 at New York (12:30 ET, ABC)

Portland Fire (11-19)

Sania Feagin (Developmental Player)

3 games, 3.4 mpg, 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.7 apg (with Los Angeles)

Portland announced on July 9 that Feagin tore her left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. She had successful surgery on July 22.

Seattle Storm (6-25)

Zia Cooke

31 games, 14.9 mpg, 7.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.9 apg

vs Indiana (105-95 loss): 15 minutes, 10 points, 2 rebounds

at Atlanta (98-89 loss): 13 minutes, 2 points, rebound

Cooke had an up-and-down week. It might have had something to do with her games coming against one of the worst perimeter defenses in the league followed by one of the best.

This week:

Monday, August 3 at New York (7:00 ET, League Pass)

Wednesday, August 5 at New York (7:00 ET, USA)

Saturday, August 8 at Portland (8:30 ET, NBA TV)