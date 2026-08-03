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South Carolina basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 12
Allisha Gray hit a game-winner, and A’ja Wilson is making a run at her WNBA scoring record. Catch up on all the action in this week’s Gamecocks in the WNBA.
Atlanta Dream (18-10)
Allisha Gray
28 games (28 starts), 33.0 mpg, 19.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.5 spg
at Dallas (82-81 win): 34 minutes*, 25 points, 2 assists, steal
vs Seattle (98-89 win): 31 minutes*, 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Madina Okot
27 games (2 starts), 9.6 mpg, 6.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 60.9 FG%
at Dallas (82-81 win): 3 minutes, rebound
vs Seattle (98-89 win): DNP – CD
Te-Hina Paopao
24 games (1 start), 12.5 mpg, 3.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 36.7 3P%
at Dallas (82-81 win): – DNP -Right leg
vs Seattle (98-89 win): DNP – Right leg
Gray began the week by hitting the game-winner against Dallas. She ended the week by announcing her own Nike sunglasses.
Okot is second in the league in field goal percentage, but since Brionna Jones returned from injury, Okot’s playing time has vanished. Paopao has now missed four consecutive games with a leg injury.
This week:
Monday, August 3 vs Las Vegas (7:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)
Wednesday, August 5 vs Phoenix (7:00 ET, League Pass)
Friday, August 7 at Washington (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)
Questions about this story? Chris Wellbaum is discussing it with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.
Chicago Sky (11-18)
Kamilla Cardoso
28 games (28 starts), 26.4 mpg, 14.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.6 bpg
vs Connecticut (94-88 win): 21 minutes*, 26 points, 6 rebounds, assist, steal
vs Las Vegas (84-83 win): 26 minutes*, 8 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, steal, block
Cardoso is fifth in the league in field goal percentage and having a career season. She didn’t score much against Las Vegas, but the Sky finally got a close win. Cardoso moved into fifth place on Chicago’s career rebounding list.
This week:
Monday, August 3 vs Phoenix (9:00 ET, USA)
Wednesday, August 5 vs Los Angeles (9:00 ET, USA
Saturday, August 8 vs Indiana (3:30 ET, ABC)
Golden State Valkyries (20-9)
Laeticia Amihere
25 games, 11.5 mpg, 3.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.7 bpg
at Phoenix (91-89 loss): 13 minutes, 12 points, 2 rebounds
vs Toronto (96-79 win): 5 minutes, rebound, assist
Amihere had an efficient 12 points in 13 minutes against Phoenix, but Golden State lost. She then only played five minutes in the rout of Toronto.
This week:
Tuesday, August 4 vs Toronto (10:00 ET, League Pass)
Friday, August 7 at Dallas (9:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)
Sunday, August 9 at Los Angeles (7:00 ET, ESPN)
Indiana Fever (19-11)
Aliyah Boston
27 games (27 starts), 26.8 mpg, 16.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.1 bpg, 1.3 spg, 44.4 3PT%
at Seattle (105-95 win): 11 minutes*, 11 points, 2 rebounds, assist, steal
at Portland (112-98 win): 30 minutes*, 14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks
at Minnesota (108-100 loss): 33 minutes*, 15 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists
Bree Hall (Developmental player)
2 games, 5.5 minutes, 2.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg
at Seattle (105-95 win): Inactive
at Portland (112-98 win): Inactive
at Minnesota (108-100 loss): Inactive
Tyasha Harris
25 games (4 starts), 14.7 mpg, 3.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 2.3 apg
at Seattle (105-95 win): 12 minutes, 2 assists, rebound
at Portland (112-98 win): 10 minutes, 2 points, 2 assists, rebound
at Minnesota (108-100 loss): 10 minutes, 2 points, assist
Raven Johnson
28 games, 12.0 mpg, 3.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.4 apg
at Seattle (105-95 win): DNP – CD
at Portland (112-98 win): 1 minute, no stats
at Minnesota (108-100 loss): 4 minutes, 2 points
In the second quarter against Seattle, Boston got tangled up and fell on her right knee. She left the game and did not return. She’s been on the availability report since then, but seems to be fine.
Harris had a quiet week, but it wasn’t enough for Johnson to get a chance. She picked up the first DNP-CD of her rookie campaign and barely played the rest of the week.
This week:
Thursday, August 6 vs Las Vegas (7:00 ET, Amazon Prime)
Saturday, August 8 at Chicago (3:30 ET, ABC)
Las Vegas Aces (20-9)
Ta’Niya Latson (Developmental player)
1 game, 3.6 mpg, 2.0 ppg (with Las Vegas)
10 games, 5.0 mpg, 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.3 apg (with Los Angeles)
vs Portland (98-83 win): 4 minutes, 2 points
vs New York (104-99 win): Inactive
at Chicago (84-83 loss): Inactive
A’ja Wilson
27 games (27 starts), 31.8 mpg, 26.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.0 bpg, 1.6 spg, 43.8 3PT%
vs Portland (98-83 win): 30 minutes*, 28 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
vs New York (104-99 win): 36 minutes*, 33 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, steal
at Chicago (84-83 loss): 34 minutes*, 36 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, steal
Don’t look now, but Wilson has started playing GOAT basketball again. She moved into 13th on the all-time scoring list and is averaging 26.77 points per game. In 2024, when she set the record for points and points per game, Wilson averaged 26.87 points. She had her seventh career 30/10/5 game, tying Candace Parker for the most in WNBA history, and her 32nd career 30-point double-double, 15 more than anyone else.
Also in Las Vegas, against Portland, Latson was activated for the first time since joining the Aces. She got her first basket on a breakaway layup.
This week:
Monday, August 3 at Atlanta (7:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)
Thursday, August 6 at Indiana (7:00 ET, Amazon Prime)
Saturday, August 8 at Minnesota (1:00 ET, CBS)
Sunday, August 9 at New York (12:30 ET, ABC)
Portland Fire (11-19)
Sania Feagin (Developmental Player)
3 games, 3.4 mpg, 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.7 apg (with Los Angeles)
Portland announced on July 9 that Feagin tore her left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. She had successful surgery on July 22.
Seattle Storm (6-25)
Zia Cooke
31 games, 14.9 mpg, 7.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.9 apg
vs Indiana (105-95 loss): 15 minutes, 10 points, 2 rebounds
at Atlanta (98-89 loss): 13 minutes, 2 points, rebound
Cooke had an up-and-down week. It might have had something to do with her games coming against one of the worst perimeter defenses in the league followed by one of the best.
This week:
Monday, August 3 at New York (7:00 ET, League Pass)
Wednesday, August 5 at New York (7:00 ET, USA)
Saturday, August 8 at Portland (8:30 ET, NBA TV)
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