Former Gamecock assistant, South Carolina alum, becomes D-I athletics director

A University of South Carolina alum, former Gamecock athlete, and former South Carolina basketball assistant coach is making a move up in the world of collegiate athletics.

Jarett Gerald, a former track and field athlete at South Carolina who went on to serve on the men’s basketball coaching staff at USC, will be the next athletics director at La Salle University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In a release from the school, La Salle president Daniel J. Allen said, “We are building tremendous momentum across our University, and I believe Jarett is exactly the kind of leader who will accelerate that momentum within Explorer Athletics. He understands that athletics is about far more than competition. It is about developing young people, strengthening our University, inspiring alumni and donors, and elevating the La Salle experience for our student-athletes and our entire campus community.”

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Gerald heads north to Philly after working on the senior leadership team of the Mizzou Athletics Fund at Missouri. While in “the other Columbia,” he worked extensively in developing long-term growth strategies and fundraising.

Before working at Missouri, he spent four years at Duke, primarily working in fundraising. Prior to that, he was a post-graduate intern with the NCAA. Even earlier, Gerald was on the men’s basketball staff at South Carolina for seven years under head coach Frank Martin.

A Columbia native, Gerald was the special assistant to the head coach from the 2015-16 season until 2019-20. He also was a graduate manager in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He was on the staff that helped lead South Carolina to the 2016-17 NCAA Tournament Final Four.

While a student-athlete with the Gamecocks, Gerald was a jumper for USC’s track and field team. He competed in the long jump and triple jump events. Gerald earned his way onto the SEC Honor Roll four times and was a two-time winner of the Iron Gamecock award.