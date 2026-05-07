South Carolina basketball product invited to NBA G League Combine

South Carolina basketball product Kobe Knox has been invited to participate in the NBA Combine. Knox will be among a list of 44 prospects who are joining the group of 73 collegiate players invited to the primary NBA Combine last week. A handful of top performers from the G League Combine will earn an invitation to the NBA Combine next week.

Knox spent just one year in Columbia but made it count with his best college season. He previously played two years (one redshirt) at Grand Canyon and two more at South Florida.

With the Gamecocks, Knox averaged 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals. He also shot 49.1% from the field, 31.1% from the 3-point line, and 75.8% from the foul line.

Knox started every game this season for USC, bringing energy and big dunks to the floor.

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As a prospect, Knox’s top tool is his athleticism. He possesses smooth movement ability with real burst and explosive leaping. He uses that athleticism to attack the basket, both as a driver and as a cutter. Knox is a capable shooter and defender but has the tools to improve in both areas. At South Carolina, he got more and more comfortable with the ball in his hands as the season progressed.

Though not particularly common, players have been drafted following strong NBA G League Combine showings.

If Knox were to earn a selection in this year’s NBA Draft, the Gamecocks would have draft picks in back-to-back years (Collin Murray-Boyles went No. 9 overall to the Toronto Raptors in 2025), and three former Gamecocks would have come off the board in the last four offseasons (GG Jackson went in the second round to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023). South Carolina has not had players taken in consecutive drafts since the 1980s.

The NBA G League Combine will take place from May 8 through May 10 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. The NBA Combine will follow, taking place from May 10 through May 17.

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