South Carolina basketball announces matchup against Big Ten program, former rival

South Carolina basketball has announced a major conference opponent for its 2026-27 non-conference schedule.

According to a Tuesday release from USC, the Gamecocks will play against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Dec. 19 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The arena is just 30 miles from College Park, but no major teams play regularly at CFG Bank Arena. The NBA’s Baltimore Bullets played in a previous iteration of the venue.

Technically a neutral-site matchup, this will mark the first time South Carolina and Maryland will play since the 2004-05 NIT semifinal. The Gamecocks won that one en route to a NIT title.

Though neither school is in the conference today (USC is in the SEC, while Maryland is in the Big Ten), the Gamecocks and Terrapins are old ACC rivals. Even before the ACC, the schools were rivals in the Southern Conference.

The teams have played 58 times. Maryland has a slight advantage in the series (31-27), but South Carolina has been better in neutral-site situations.

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From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (July 28, 2026) – South Carolina and Maryland have agreed to square off in a non-conference showdown this season on Saturday, Dec. 19 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Md. This will be the 59th all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since the former conference foes met in the NIT semifinals on March 29, 2005. The Terrapins currently hold a slight 31-27 edge in the series history.

The Gamecocks and Terps first met on the court during the 1924-25 season as members of the Southern Conference and continued competing as conference opponents until South Carolina left the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1971. This will be just the seventh time in the series history that the Gamecocks and Terps will meet as non-conference opponents. During the current 58-game history, the Gamecocks hold the advantage when playing on a neutral court with an all-time record of 8-1. This season marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs in Baltimore.

TV information and tip-off time will be announced at a later date.

This is the second official non-conference game to be announced for the Gamecocks this season. South Carolina has also announced its road game at N.C. State (Dec. 1) as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Gamecocks will compete in The Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, Calif. from Nov. 21-26, with the opponents to be announced at a later time.

South Carolina will open the 2026-27 season in early November. Stay tuned to GamecocksOnline.com for more updates on the team’s schedule.