Former South Carolina assistant, Gamecock alum loses interim tag, becomes full-time head coach at Michigan

Last month, Michigan head basketball coach Dusty May left the Wolverines for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Following that move, former South Carolina basketball assistant and Gamecock alum Mike Boynton was tapped to serve the 2026-2027 season as the head coach of the Big Ten program and national contender in an interim capacity.

That is no longer the case.

On Friday, the University of Michigan announced that Boynton had earned the full-time head coaching gig.

Wolverine athletics director Warde Manuel issued a statement alongside the news: “Mike is a veteran assistant with strong head coaching experience and a clear understanding of the standard we expect at Michigan,” Manuel said. “Over the past two seasons, he has been an invaluable member of our staff, bringing stability, leadership and perspective during an important period of success. Our players and staff believe in his vision, are committed to his leadership and are excited for the opportunity to pursue great success together this season.”

So did Michigan president Domenico Grasso: “Coach Boynton has demonstrated exceptional leadership, unwavering integrity, and a deep commitment to the development of student-athletes throughout his career,” said Grasso. “I am confident he will build on our winning tradition, strengthen our culture of excellence, and lead our program in a way that reflects the very best of the University of Michigan’s values.”

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This will not be Boynton’s first head coaching gig, as he was in charge at Oklahoma State for seven seasons. The 2026-2027 campaign will be his third overall at Michigan.

In year two in Ann Arbor, Boynton and company won the NCAA Tournament. The national championship run included five victories by double digits and an impressive title game win over UConn in which they trailed for only three minutes.

Many around college basketball have given Boynton a lot of credit for his work on head coach Dusty May’s staff. As May’s top assistant, Boynton has especially earned significant kudos for his work with Michigan’s defense. He also helped captain the program’s recruiting efforts. He was a power conference coaching candidate earlier this offseason before electing to stay at Michigan.

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Boynton played at South Carolina from 2000-2004 under head coaches Eddie Fogler and Dave Odom. Boynton was a reserve and a part-time starter for three seasons in Columbia. Then, as a senior, he started for the Gamecocks. That year, he led USC to the NCAA Tournament and a spot inside the final 2003-2004 AP Top 25.

The 6-2 guard was a three-point specialist and a capable facilitator. He defended hard and was a well-liked teammate, something that translated to his coaching career. Boynton immediately jumped into coaching following his graduation.

After four years as an assistant at smaller programs in the Palmetto State, Boynton joined the coaching staff at his alma mater ahead of the 2008-2009 season. He coached in Columbia for four years under head coach Darrin Horn. Then, Frank Martin retained Boynton for his fifth season at South Carolina.

Boynton followed fellow USC assistant Brad Underwood to Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State before becoming the headman in Stillwater. He led seven years at OSU before joining the Michigan staff.